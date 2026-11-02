Final Fantasy 14 Evercold Expansion Delayed to February 2027

Square Enix announces a new release date for Final Fantasy 14: Evercold, pushing the launch to February 23, 2027, to ensure higher quality content.

Game director Yoshi-P and Square Enix have officially announced a delay for the upcoming Final Fantasy 14: Evercold expansion. The developer confirmed that the highly anticipated content will no longer arrive in January 2027 as originally planned. Instead, the official launch date is now set for February 23, 2027. Players with early access privileges will be granted permission to begin their journey on February 19, 2027.

Expansion Delay Details and Early Access

The shift in schedule was revealed during the third and final version of this year's Final Fantasy 14 Fan Fest held in Japan. This event served as a key platform for Square Enix to share major updates with the community. While the report does not provide a specific technical reason for the postponement, the delay is widely interpreted as a necessary step to allow the development team more time to polish the content. The goal is to ensure the final product meets the high standards set by previous installments in the series.

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New Jobs and Storyline Reflections

The Evercold expansion introduces two new Jobs designed to expand gameplay mechanics for the Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game. The first addition is Bastion, a brand-new tank role that players have seen announced earlier in the year. The second new class is Zephyr, a ranged damage-dealer that utilizes a crossbow and features a unique bird companion. These classes were detailed further during the Japan Fan Fest, giving fans a clearer picture of the combat diversity in the update.

Beyond combat classes, the expansion will introduce a fresh narrative arc known as the Godless Realms Saga. This storyline transports players to the Fourth, a location identified as one of the thirteen Reflections created by Hydaelyn during the Sundering. The narrative structure aims to echo the successful formula established in major expansions like Shadowbringers and Endwalker. This approach is intended to address the mixed reception of the recent Dawntrail expansion, particularly regarding its base content.

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Evangelion Crossover and Pre-Order Benefits

Square Enix has also confirmed a major crossover event featuring Evangelion raids as part of the Evercold content. This collaboration adds significant value to the expansion by integrating popular anime elements into the game world. Pre-orders for the expansion will officially open on November 4. Those who secure their copies during this initial window will receive exclusive in-game rewards.

Pre-order bonuses include a Wind-up Kottr Minion mount and Halone's Earring. The earring provides a specific experience point boost for jobs under level 100, calculated based on the attributes of the Twelve. These incentives are designed to reward early adopters while building momentum before the February 2027 launch. The delay ensures that these systems and narrative elements are fully refined before public release.