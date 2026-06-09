Final Fantasy 10 Officially Returns July 2026 With New Release

Well this is a nice surprise: Final Fantasy 10 is officially making a return in July with a brand-new remaster.

Final Fantasy 10 remains a firm fan-favorite for a reason. The first fully voiced game in the series took Final Fantasy to new heights and pushed its approach to storytelling in ambitious new directions.

It's also worth remembering the beloved JRPG turns 25 this year, and Square Enix has no intention of letting such a milestone pass by without celebration. It's not like this is Final Fantasy 9, after all. In a surprise announcement that I'd have thought would surely be saved for the Nintendo Direct later today, Square Enix has confirmed Final Fantasy X/X-2 will be getting a brand-new Switch 2 remaster later this month.

"Final Fantasy X tells the story of a star blitzball player, Tidus, who journeys with a young and beautiful summoner named Yuna on her quest to save the world of Spira from an endless cycle of destruction wrought by the colossal menace Sin," Square Enix teases. "Final Fantasy X-2 returns to the world of Spira two years after the beginning of the Eternal Calm.

Having been shown a mysterious but familiar image in a sphere, Yuna becomes a Sphere Hunter and along with her companions Rikku and Paine, embarks on a quest around the world to find the answers to the mystery within. Fully immerse yourself in the World of Spira as you enjoy over 100 combined hours of gameplay across the two classic titles on the Nintendo Switch 2.

" It's worth noting, of course, that Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster got its first release way back in 2013. As such, you can expect touched-up visuals, an enhanced score, new gameplay modifiers, and a bunch of new content. It remains to be seen if the Nintendo Switch 2 remaster brings anything particularly new to the table aside from a sharper resolution compared to the Nintendo Switch version.

Certainly, I'd hope Square Enix is planning to make it worth our while. The new HD Remaster will arrive in its new form on July 23, and it doesn't come cheap. Square is asking for $49.99, and there doesn't seem to be any mention of a free or discounted upgrade path for people who already own the remaster on Nintendo Switch. Subscribe for smart takes on game remasters and value Looking for context on remasters, pricing, and whether to rebuy?

Subscribing to the newsletter delivers thoughtful coverage of game re-releases, platform differences, and buying guidance so you can decide with confidence. Get Updates By subscribing, you agree to receive newsletter and marketing emails, and accept our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe anytime. I suppose if you've never played Final Fantasy 10 before, it's definitely worth forking out the cash.

$49.99 is a great deal for two games with over 100 hours of combined content. If you already own the game on Nintendo Switch? Well, you might want to do some serious thinking before you make that pre-order. Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD Remaster Publisher Square Enix Genre Fantasy Mode RPG Platform PS Vita Rating T See at Amazon Expand Collapse





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