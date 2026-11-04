Final Destination For Aunt May: The Daily LITG, 4th of November, 2026

Final Destination For Aunt May And For The Spider-Marriage was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday

Final Destination For Aunt May: The Daily LITG, 4th of November, 2026Final Destination For Aunt May And For The Spider-Marriage? Are we getting a Final Destination for Aunt May, Peter Parker, Mary Jane Watson and the One More Day Spider-Marriage?

Avengers #1 Spoilers... Philbo Distribution Sends Philviews To Print, Discount, Returns & FOCFinal Destination For Aunt May: The Daily LITG, 4th of November, 2026The Lion King #7 finds Timon and Pumbaa facing a stampede of rhinos in Dynamite's latest issue, proving that even hakuna matata has its limits. Supernatural: Sam Winchester #2 hits stores Wednesday as Sam faces the Murderous Mothman in a West Virginia town with a bat and very little backup.

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Aladdin #4 from Dynamite hits stores Wednesday, as Jasmine leads the shrunken citizens of Agrabah in a bid to escape their glass prison before time runs out. Supernatural: Dean Winchester #2 teams Dean with Florida Man to hunt the body-hopping Shadow Man before thousands die this Wednesday.