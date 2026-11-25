Amazon shoppers will only get the green if they fall into one of two categories.

But shoppers must act fast as the deadline to secure the cash is on Dec. 1. To get the green, you must fall under one of the settlement’s two groups — Subclass A or B.and practices.

The lawsuit alleges Amazon mishandled refunds for returned items — leaving many customers without their money, shortchanged or charged twice. Amazon denies all allegations of wrongdoing but has agreed to settle the claims. To qualify for the dough, customers must have purchased physical products through Amazon.com between Sept. 5, 2017, and Feb. 12, 2026, and faced issues Additionally, all products must have a record showing that the returned item was received at a US location.

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The settlement fund is $309.5 million, and that pot will be divided among eligible customers — but only after all of the court-approved expenses, attorney fees and other costs are deducted. Never received a refund — returned a product but Amazon failed to refund the purchaseReceived a delayed refund — Amazon took too long to issue the money Got charged twice — Amazon refunded the purchase but later charged the customer again for the returned itemChristopher SadowskiSubclass B are customers who believe they qualify but weren’t identified for automatic payments.

Those shoppers must submit a claim form by Dec. 1, 2026. According to the settlement terms, 92.7% of the net fund is saved for Subclass A members, while 7.3% is for Subclass B members.

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However, individual checks are based on the value of each eligible unpaid transaction — not a fixed number for all. Folks will get the coin after the final court approval on March 16, 2027. This date will determine if the court finds the settlement fair. No payments will be issued unless the settlement is approved.

Since there are many moving parts in the settlement, anyone unsure whether they qualify can contact the settlement administrator at 1-888-553-4246.