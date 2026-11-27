The final vote count in New Zealand’s election showed neither the right-wing incumbents nor the left-wing opposition bloc won enough seats in Parliament to form a majority government.

The final vote count in New Zealand’s election published Friday showed neither the right-wing incumbents nor the left-wing opposition bloc won enough seats in Parliament to form a majority government, leaving the prospect of lengthy and fraught negotiations to break the deadlock.

The election on Nov. 7 was the tightest vote in years and didn’t deliver a decisive victory for the right or the left, although the conservative bloc finished the night with a wafer-thin majority. But after counting of 400,000 so-called special votes, including those cast by New Zealanders living abroad, the Electoral Commission said Friday that the main center-right party National, led by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, had lost two seats.

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That left the right-wing parties with a collective 65 seats in a 130-seat Parliament, with 66 needed for a majority government. The left-wing opposition, led by the Labour party’s Chris Hipkins, won 58 seats, up by one from election night. The figures leave a new entrant to parliament, the Opportunity party — a centrist group that won seven seats, as the deciders of what the shape of the next government will be.