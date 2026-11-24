Fin Taylor and Horatio Gould talk the 'Fin Vs History' podcast, and why video podcasting is the future while TV is not.

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The Mash Report that had been cut so severely that it made his deliberately anti-woke character seemed more “fascist” than a satirical take on a news reporter. He was livid. Sue Perkins Exploring ADHD Diagnosis For First Time In Audible Podcast 'Attention, Please! Tales From A Distracted Mind' “This was during Covid, when agents weren’t allowed to come to the record,” he recalls.

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“I went into the gallery and I threw my toys out of the pram, and said, ‘You can’t use that in the show. ’ I had basically accepted I wouldn’t be asked back, but weirdly they called the next morning and apologized, and they got me to write more stuff for them. ”Even though that worked out, the incident was one of several that made Taylor seek out a different path.

There was also a wild broadcast where he was asked to give the British perspective on NFL Network’s, leading to what can only be described as mayhem and the naming of his company, Fumblerooski Productions. Watch the video below for context on that. ,” but says: “They’re never going to book me to do that because I’m a bull in a China shop. They’re not putting me onFor Gould, a comedian’s life as a TV star felt even more alien.

“I didn’t see anything on TV that I would want to do, or would want me,” he says. Both men had been active on the UK stand-up scene, but Gould, who’s slightly younger than his podcast partner, natively posted his comedy online, and he was sure his future was more likely in digital self-publishing than on the BBC or ITV.

“We all looked over to America, which is always five years ahead,” says Gould. “There were so many comedians doing video podcasts and shows it was only a matter of time before it came over here. ”, an online comedy series vehicle for Taylor in which he would play a deluded interviewer determined to find out why those he spoke with had bigger and better online followings than he did.

-meets-Eric Andre character, who has no idea how the internet works and has views of a man from the ’50s,” says Gould, who wrote and produced the show, but remained off screen.

“These were people who are very careful about their brands and he was like a bulldozer,” adds Taylor.contestant Chris Williamson, whose podcast Taylor and Gould have appeared on directly before we meet. Four seasons of the show ran between 2022 and 2024, and an accompanying Patreon podcast was created..

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Taylor and Gould – British men who both have history degrees – had recently been to Ireland, so they decided to film themselves talking about the country’s history without doing any proper research, primarily to troll Angelone, an Irish stand-up comic.

“That went really well, and it was actually exciting to do,” says Taylor. “Vittorio was starting a tour and we did a few more of them, and then we started realizing the clicks were going nuts. ” However, it was clear even at this stage a paywalled production could not last in the long term.

“The Patreon podcast didn’t really work,” says Gould. “The idea was we wanted to keep giving people weekly stuff to pay for a web series that took ages to make.

” However, this period ended up serving as “perfect development” for what eventually launched in January 2025 asAngelone, who had his own podcast, amicably stepped aside , while Gould had to square the time drain of another production alongside his popularvideo podcast show – and potentially a continuation of the Patreon podcast. The latter was scrapped and the focus went entirely on creatingTaylor’s Fumblerooski Productions, which he runs with exec producer Pete Wells , took on production and Podmasters, the UK-based independent podcast network, signed it to help expand the audience and monetize the show.

Gould was obsessed with Brian McGee, an aged 1970s BBC presenter and philosopher who presented stuffy, hour-long TV conversations, and felt this should be the aesthetic for a comedy show satirising history academics.

“He was this very bored, ancient-looking professor of philosophy, who would just sit on a beige sofa for an hour in front of a beige background with an even older guy with an even more dandruff-flecked suit, and they would talk about Wittgenstein. ” Accordingly, each episode sees Taylor and Gould sitting facing each other in ill-fitting, bunching suits or military regalia, including hats they rent from the National Theatre.

“We have a whole tailoring operation,” says Taylor as an aside. “The sofa means you can’t help but be in this funny position,” adds Gould. “It would not be as funny if we were on a sofa in just our trackies.

” Taylor and Gould take on the personas of two out-of-touch history buffs with extremely questionable views on almost every issue and every part of history, often taking the side of the very worst people and views in human history.

“‘Hitler: Friend of the pod’ is the fundamental joke,” says Gould, explaining their characters’ warped worldviews.is deliberately provocative and certainly shocking to the unsuspecting listeners – and some have called the podcast right-leaning, though its creators say it is a staunchly non-political show and purely there to find the next laugh. “It is about doing everything you shouldn’t do, whilst dressed as if you really care about it,” explains Taylor.

“I trust that if you don’t find that funny, you just won’t listen to it. If you listen to the episodes, it is genuinely impossible not to understand that nothing in it is sincere. ” “That’s what’s great about internet TV,” adds Gould.

“Back in the day, you would go into someone’s home and you had certain responsibilities and had to cater to the audience. We are in a corner of the internet putting our stuff out. ” “We’re in an old lawn bowls club in Anerley. Why are you here?

” quips Taylor, slipping effortlessly into his curmudgeonly character.has exploded in popularity, surpassing 66 million downloads with deep-dive series on the likes of Horatio Nelson, pirates, Roman Emperors, the Russian revolution, the Nazis and World War II, Ugandan dictator Idi Amin and, more quirkily, a much-loved episode on the 2018 Thai cave rescue. It won a Chortle Award, sold put the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire with a live show and was nominated for Best Comedy Podcast at the British Podcast Awards..

Serendipity played a part there: The show began booming just as music service Spotify went all-out on video podcasting to compete with YouTube.

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“Because we started doing well, they started to push us more as their success story,” says Taylor. “We did get lucky on the timing. ”is exactly the kind of show we love at Podmasters,” Martin Bojtos, co-founder and CEO of Podmasters upon re-signing the pod in September.

“It is original, fearless and completely distinctive. To see it grow at this speed has been incredible, but what means just as much is that Fin, Horatio and the team have chosen to continue that journey with us. For us, that trust is a real measure of success.

” The show has nearly 60,000 paying Patreon subscribers , who get early access and exclusive content – a long running podcast in-joke is this is a bigger membership than the terrorist organization ISIS.

“I always had the sense I wanted to be funded by lots of people paying little things rather than one brand paying a lot,” says Gould of the business model. “It means you can do what you want. Piss off one person, that’s £3 . ” Taylor finishes his thought: “Piss off one brand, £10,000.

” Gould does worry that the exponential growth towards a more mainstream audience could lead to the nuance of the underlying joke ofbeing lost, but Taylor takes a different view – there will be a ceiling to the audience.

“It was never supposed to be mainstream in the way we’re talking about stuff,” he says. “We’re always going to be inis so big that you can subvert it and still be one of the biggest podcasts in the country.

I genuinely think if you come topodcast, via Taylor’s Fumblerooski, and Gould are separately both represented by CAA, which has been heavily pushing into the creator space in the UK since last year, as weThey share an agent, Glenn Miller, whose team are seeking to expand the brand – CAA’s Harriet Pollard led, earlier this year. The satirical book, written in the same voice as Taylor’s podcast version of himself, published in September.

“CAA basically seeks to exploit the IP we make,” says Taylor. “They’re always looking for opportunities with the streamers for podcasts. The old way felt you couldn’t start anything because the ratings had to be part of it from the start, and now we’re just doing what we want, and the agent might say, ‘Hey, I can do X to your earnings.

’ For me, that’s a much better way round where it still feels like it’s me, but there’s someone there maximizing it. ” The future for the podcast includes animation, which it has experimented with in some episodes.

“We have long-term animation ambitions, and we’re building out that side of it,” says Taylor, who adds: “The writing team we’re a part of and have accumulated would be perfect for an animated sitcom, which TV was never able to do. ” “The key is being able to turn something around with no red tape, basically,” adds Gould.

“That’s whyoffshoot, and is open to “any medium we can turn this show into,” while Taylor says new productions would be contingent on Fumblerookski continuing to build. “I only want to do certain topics when our animation capabilities are ready,” he explains. “Video podcasting is so new and the resources are coming in. ” As our lunch at Ham Yard comes to a close, the conversation turns back to the nature of traditional broadcasting.

Taylor recalls a BBC radio appearance that left him cold, and sayshas proven he only wants to engage in projects in which he makes executive decisions, while Gould says the video podcast “is TV now,” and that the medium “can be anything – we used to open with sketches, just to experiment. ”represents “the perfect vehicle for creativity as comics who love history, and adds: “I just want it to keep being creative and not to feel like it’s becoming formulaic and stale, and I like the idea there will be another show borne out of this one.

What’s nice is it’s all down to us. ” For Taylor and Gould, TV is more likely on their list of historical subjects to cover than a pathway for the future. Bela Bajaria’s Phone Has Been Ringing Since Netflix Exit, But No Hurry