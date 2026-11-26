Critics Claudia Puig and Manuel Betancourt review The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, and animation critic Charles Solomon champions the SoCal-set film, In Waves.

Critics Claudia Puig and Manuel Betancourt review The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, and animation critic Charles Solomon champions the SoCal-set film, In Waves. Critics Claudia Puig and Manuel Betancourt review The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, and animation critic Charles Solomon champions the SoCal-set film, In Waves.

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