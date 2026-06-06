Filmmakers May Have Captured Strongest Evidence Yet of Lake Champlain's Legendary Monster

A pair of filmmakers believe they may have captured the strongest evidence yet of one of America's most enduring monster mysteries lurking beneath the waters of Lake Champlain. The creature, known as Champ, is a legendary lake monster said to inhabit the 125-mile-long body of water that stretches between New York, Vermont and Canada.

A pair of filmmakers believe they may have captured the strongest evidence yet of one of America's most enduring monster mysteries lurking beneath the waters of Lake Champlain .

The creature, known as Champ, is a legendary lake monster said to inhabit the 125-mile-long body of water that stretches between New York, Vermont and Canada. Often compared to Scotland's Loch Ness Monster, Champ is typically described as a massive serpent-like beast or a prehistoric plesiosaur with a long neck, humped back and dark body, which some have dubbed 'America's Nessie.

' Despite decades of sightings, no one has ever produced definitive proof that the monster exists. Now, filmmakers Richard Rossi and Kelly Tabor told the Daily Mail that they may have stumbled across exactly that while shooting a family movie inspired by the legend





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lake Champlain Champ Legendary Lake Monster Scotland's Loch Ness Monster Massive Serpent-Like Beast Prehistoric Plesiosaur Long Neck Humped Back Dark Body America's Nessie Definitive Proof Surviving Plesiosaur Zeuglodon Ancient Whale Ancestor Misidentified Fish Floating Logs Waves Optical Illusions Port Henry Crown Point Home Of Champ Celebrate The Creature Unusual Encounters On The Water Fascination Eyewitness Accounts Disturbance On The Water Straight Wake Changed Direction

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Filmmakers Claim Potential Breakthrough in Lake Champlain Monster MysteryTwo filmmakers may have accidentally captured the most compelling evidence yet of Champ, the legendary lake monster of Lake Champlain, while shooting a children's film. The discovery came nearly two years after filming, during the editing process, and could reignite debate over the creature's existence.

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Filmmakers Claim to Capture Best Evidence Yet of Lake Champlain Monster ChampFilmmakers Richard Rossi and Kelly Tabor believe they have captured the strongest evidence yet of Champ, the legendary lake monster of Lake Champlain. While reviewing footage for their family film 'Lucy and the Lake Monster,' they spotted a large unidentified creature swimming behind their boat. The discovery has sparked renewed interest in the centuries-old mystery.

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