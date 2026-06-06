Filmmakers Claim Potential Breakthrough in Lake Champlain Monster Mystery

Two filmmakers may have accidentally captured the most compelling evidence yet of Champ, the legendary lake monster of Lake Champlain, while shooting a children's film. The discovery came nearly two years after filming, during the editing process, and could reignite debate over the creature's existence.

A pair of filmmakers believe they may have captured the strongest evidence yet of one of America's most enduring monster mysteries lurking beneath the waters of Lake Champ lain.

The creature, known as Champ, is a legendary lake monster said to inhabit the 125-mile-long body of water that stretches between New York, Vermont and Canada. Often compared to Scotland's Loch Ness Monster, Champ is typically described as a massive serpent-like beast or a prehistoric plesiosaur with a long neck, humped back and dark body, which some have dubbed 'America's Nessie.

' Despite decades of sightings, no one has ever produced definitive proof that the monster exists. Now, filmmakers Richard Rossi and Kelly Tabor told the Daily Mail that they may have stumbled across exactly that while shooting a family movie inspired by the legend. The pair discovered footage showing what appeared to be a large unidentified creature moving through the water behind their boat, a detail they did not notice until reviewing the video nearly two years later.

What Tabor believed she saw was a shape unlike any fish she had encountered on the lake.

'When I saw it, I saw it was like a skinny neck, and that the body got larger,' Tabor said. 'It looked like the skinny neck was oscillating back and forth, as if it was grazing underwater. My eyes were just popping out.

' The footage was captured during the production of Lucy and the Lake Monster, a children's film centered on the mystery of Champ. The creature, known as Champ, is a legendary lake monster said to inhabit the 125-mile-long body of water that stretches between New York, Vermont and Canada. The footage remained hidden in plain sight for nearly two years after filming wrapped.

It was only while reviewing footage during the editing process in 2025 that Tabor spotted something unusual trailing behind their 11-foot wooden boat. Rossi recalled receiving an excited phone call from his longtime friend.

'I was skeptical at first. But then Kelly, in the editing process, called me one day, and she said, "I have the footage up on my large screen TV. You've got to take a look behind the boat.

"' According to Rossi, Tabor told him: 'There's a large creature swimming behind the rope. ' When he reviewed the footage himself, he was stunned. While stories linking strange creatures to Lake Champlain stretch back centuries, the first widely documented modern sighting occurred in 1819. According to local lore, Captain Crum reported seeing an enormous black creature in Bulwagga Bay.

The captain reportedly described a snake-like animal measuring roughly 187 feet long with eyes resembling a peeled onion. Since then, hundreds of sightings have been reported around the lake. Believers have suggested Champ could be anything from a surviving plesiosaur to a zeuglodon, an ancient whale ancestor that lived millions of years ago. Others argue the sightings are likely the result of misidentified fish, floating logs, waves or optical illusions.

The mystery has become deeply woven into the culture of the region, as Port Henry, New York, markets itself as the home of Champ. Businesses, festivals and tourist attractions celebrate the creature, while locals regularly share stories of unusual encounters on the water. Tabor grew up in nearby Crown Point and spent much of her childhood searching for the elusive monster.

'Our town, Crown Point, borders Port Henry, and Port Henry is known as the home of Champ, because in that area there have been over 300 eyewitness accounts of the Lake Champlain monster,' she said, adding that her fascination began early. 'My family spent summers there,' Tabor said. 'We had a boat that we would go out in, and so I was always scanning the lake, trying to get my chance to see Champ.

' 'As many times as I looked as a child, I never saw it. ' She believes she may have experienced something unexplained years later while attending college. One evening, she and several others were sitting on the porch of her family's lakeside cabin when they noticed an unusual disturbance on the otherwise calm water.

'There was a big stirring out a little ways from the front porch,' she said, explaining that the group watched as a wake appeared and moved directly toward them. 'It wasn't going from the left or the right. It wasn't bearing up and down. It was a straight wake, at least an inch high, coming straight at us.

' Everyone waited for whatever was causing the disturbance to surface. Instead, the object suddenly changed direction





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