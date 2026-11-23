After finding homeownership unattainable while renting in Los Angeles, filmmaker Jenna K. leveraged her background and community support to build a 165-square-foot tiny home on wheels for approximately 30,000 dollars, allowing her to travel and create documentaries.

Jenna K. built a 165-square-foot tiny home with help from friends and family after struggling to save while renting in Los AngelesHer Tiny Home Giant Journey platform now reaches nearly three million followers across social media When it looked like owning a home would be out of reach, one woman found a creative way to own a space that was entirely her own.

Jenna K. was a filmmaker living in Los Angeles after graduating, when she says she was “having a bit of a hard time” paying rent — even with a job under her belt.

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“I mean, I was doing okay, but I was never able to save up a bunch,” Jenna says to PEOPLE. “And so I was hoping to one day own a home, but that was becoming less and less likely. It seemed like that wasn’t going to happen for a really, really long time.

” She says that after coming across an article about the tiny house movement, she thought building one herself would be a “really fun project” and enlisted the help of her friends and family.

“I built the tiny home in a relative’s backyard and then decided to quit my job and travel around with it since it was a tiny home on wheels and make documentaries of my travels for one year,” Jenna says, noting her film school background only made the idea more achievable. “So when I was 26, I hit the road and decided to pursue it.

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”Though she says she hired plumbers and electricians to work on some of the more technical aspects of the project, much of the labor that went into building her tiny home was donated by family and friends. All in, Jenna says she spent about $30,000 — though she estimates anyone trying to complete a similar project almost a decade after her own can look to spend twice as much .

The final product was a 165-square-foot home that she says weighed around 10,000 pounds and had power, water and plumbing — like many traditional RVs. Because the materials needed to build the home were heavier than those found in an RV, though, she says she needed a “three-quarter-ton truck” to haul it across the country.

“I didn’t get great gas mileage. I got seven or eight miles per gallon,” she admits, noting she would spend up to $700 a month on gas.

“It wasn’t as bad back then, the gas prices, but still it was pricey. It was definitely my biggest expense. But coming from paying a lot of money for an apartment in LA, I was still paying less every month in my living expenses — even with all the gas — than I was paying when I lived in an apartment in LA.

” After driving around across the continental U.S., Canada and Alaska for a year, she settled down in a campground in Mount Hood, Ore. , where she was a campground host for a year and a half.

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As a result, she was able to park her tiny home at the campground for free, leaving her with wifi as her biggest monthly expense. All the while, she continued to grow her online channel, Tiny Home Giant Journey, and work as a social media manager for another tiny house company.

“Otherwise, I basically saved just a ton of money paid off my student loan debt that year. And that was my biggest year of savings,” she says.

“But my main job was just creating the content for my channel and growing it. And it wasn’t until probably years later where it could fully support me where I didn’t have to have a side gig,” she continues. Instagram . After spending the almost three years she spent living in her tiny home documenting her journey and travels, she expanded the platform to share others’ experiences in tiny homes and other unique living situations.

Many of the connections that led her to build her vast connections in the tiny home community came during her travels. And as for the custom-built tiny home, she still has it. Jenna rents a piece of land on a 20-acre farm on Whidbey Island, just outside of Seattle, where she lives with her now-husband and two kids .

“We still have it to this day. We go out there and use it as a little vacation home, home away from home,” Jenna says.

“... I take my kids out there, and they just love it. And I do hope that one day ... my daughter, who’s now almost 6, will maybe use it as her first home. Maybe she’ll take it to college, or she talks she wants to own an ice cream shop and live in the tiny house one day. That’s her life goal. ”