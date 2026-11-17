Ray Tintori, a director and screenwriter known for his work on music videos and the Emmy-winning virtual reality documentary Follow My Lead, has died. The New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed the death and stated that the cause and manner of death are pending further study. Tintori recently worked on the 2024 sci-fi comedy Turn Me On and the upcoming crime drama Knights of the Night.

‘Saturday Night Live’ alum Heidi Gardner and filmmaker Ray Tintori attend the Men’s basketball quarterfinal game between Team United States and Team Brazil on day eleven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

The New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed the filmmaker’s death to The Times, adding, “We are investigating and the cause and manner of death are pending further study. ” Tintori was a director, screenwriter and filmmaker who helmed short films, music videos for bands and artists including MGMT, Arcade Fire, and Solange.

Also read Heidi Gardner’s boyfriend Ray Tintori shared emotional tribute to ‘angel’ SNL star before death at 43

In 2017, he nabbed a Sports Emmy for his contributions to the virtual reality documentary, “Follow My Lead: The Story of the 2016 NBA Finals,” which featured Steph Curry, LeBron James and Michael B. Jordan. Most recently, he worked as a special effects supervisor on the 2026 crime drama “Knights of the Night,” and as the vfx director and concept designer on the 2024 sci-fi comedy “Turn Me On. ”,” and included a photo of himself dressed as a cameraman.

He called the experience “a true dream filmmaking/acting role” and said he was responsible for “shooting the black and white 16mm footage for the newsreel sequence while appearing in the film as a cameraman in the Wembley finals. ”music video, “Electric Feel,” which Tintori directed.

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“They’re friends of mine from college. We all went to Wesleyan together, and so I’ve known the band for a while. But they just signed to Columbia Records . .

. And I had just had a film in Sundance, so I seemed just barely legitimate enough to do the first ones. ,” he “This is the first time that we’re working with a real production company and making things in a way that’s not completely illegal. And when we were making the first video, we would go to places without permits and would often get kicked out by the cops.

” It’s unclear when the filmmaker and the “SNL” alum started dating, but they were photographed together at the Men’s basketball quarterfinal game between Team United States and Team Brazil at the Olympic Games in Paris 2024. And aof Gardner on Tintori’s Instagram page makes it clear the two were romantically linked in July 2025. He wrote of Gardner: “the angel of reality” and “prettier and more graceful than the moon and by far the coolest person I’ve ever met.

” “My favorite song in the world is you singing softly in my ear,” he continued.

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“My favorite color is the gold at the center of your eyes. I remember the first time we saw each other and how you laughed with your whole body the second our eyes met, and I immediately fell so fast. ”It was supposed to be their big break. Now two 24-year-olds are at the center of the ‘Rust’ shooting investigationEmily St. Martin is an entertainment reporter on the Fast Break Desk and writes for the Books desk as well.

Before joining the Los Angeles Times, she contributed to the New York Times, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, BBC, Vice and Los Angeles Magazine. She also previously worked at the Hollywood Reporter, and served as the digital features editor at Southern California News Group. In 2025, she won first place for best editorial with the L.A. Press Club.