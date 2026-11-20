Hollywood filmmaker Hopwood DePree has filed an appeal with the Court of Appeal to regain access to Hopwood Hall, challenging a High Court decision that favored Rochdale Borough Council.

Hollywood filmmaker Hopwood DePree has initiated a new legal battle to reclaim control of Hopwood Hall, his family's historic 600-year-old ancestral estate located in Middleton, Greater Manchester. The 56-year-old producer filed formal papers with the Court of Appeal, marking the latest escalation in a prolonged dispute with Rochdale Borough Council over the ownership and restoration of the Grade II-listed property.

Legal Action Over Property Access

DePree's appeal comes in direct response to a High Court ruling delivered earlier this year, which determined that he had not fulfilled the specific conditions required for the full transfer of ownership. The judge's decision confirmed that DePree will not currently regain access to the mansion, a verdict that has prompted the filmmaker to seek judicial review through the higher Court of Appeal.

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DePree argues that the council's recent actions were unlawful, particularly the sudden lockout of himself and his volunteers from the site in November 2024. At that time, Rochdale Borough Council removed the previously granted renovation consent, citing severe health and safety breaches as the primary justification for the intervention and the subsequent lockout.

Financial Investment and Historical Significance

The dispute centers on Hopwood Hall, a property with deep historical roots dating back to 1426. The estate is famously linked to literary icon Lord Byron, who completed his celebrated poem Childe Harold's Pilgrimage within its walls, and Guy Fawkes is also recorded as having stayed at the property. For DePree, the stake is both professional and deeply personal, tracing his lineage back 400 years to his 17th-century relative, John Hopwood.

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DePree, originally from Michigan in the United States, first discovered the dilapidated state of the home in 2013 while researching his family history. The structure was in severe disrepair, featuring collapsing ceilings, broken windows, and water damage running down the interior walls. He relocated to Britain specifically to spearhead the rescue mission, aiming to honor his late grandfather who had shared childhood stories about the English estate.

To secure the future of the manor, DePree struck a deal with Rochdale Borough Council in 2017, acquiring ownership of the Grade-II listed property for the symbolic price of £1. Since that acquisition, he is believed to have invested a total of £750,000 of his own personal funds into the restoration efforts. His journey and the challenges faced during the restoration were later documented in his book, Downton Shabby.

Stakeholder Positions and Public Dispute

Rochdale Borough Council and Historic England have collectively spent more than £1.6 million on essential repairs to prevent the building from further decay. The council maintains that DePree failed to present a commercially viable business plan or a sustainable funding strategy for the hall's long-term future. They have consistently argued that his proposed use of the property as an events venue lacked the necessary financial rigor to ensure its preservation.

Neil Emmott, the Labour Council Leader, has been a central figure in the negotiation landscape. Although Emmott announced on October 15 that his door remained open to DePree provided he returned with a sustainable plan, DePree claims the council refused to engage in dialogue until he abandoned all legal proceedings. This perception of bad faith has fueled the filmmaker's determination to continue his legal fight rather than negotiate.

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Future Implications and Community Impact

DePree expressed frustration that the significant financial resources required for the legal process could have been redirected toward the physical rescue of the hall. He stated that he and his team did not wish to endure another round of litigation but felt compelled to submit the appeal before the legal deadline expired. The filmmaker described the sudden removal of rights as a shock, noting that moving countries to save the property was a massive commitment that the council's actions undermined.

The resolution of this case will have significant implications for the cultural heritage of Greater Manchester. If DePree succeeds in the Court of Appeal, it could redefine how local authorities manage partnerships with private heritage restorers. The outcome will determine whether the 600-year-old Hopwood Hall can be saved as a community asset or if it remains under the direct, heavily regulated control of the local council.