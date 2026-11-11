Filmax Brings to Market ‘A Family,’ Star Ricardo Gómez’s Director Debut ‘Highlighting the Value of Single Mothers’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Gómez’s directorial debut, ‘A Family’ pictures three key moments in the life of a mother and father and their son.

Filmax Brings to Market ‘A Family,’ Star Ricardo Gómez’s Director Debut ‘Highlighting the Value of Single Mothers’ Sanfic Prizes: ‘Monguen’ and ‘Narciso’ Win at Pared-Back Ceremony Due to Sudden Demise of ‘A Fantastic Woman’ Director Sebastián Leliowho attained a huge fanbase in Spain playing Carlitos Alcántara, the young son in family drama “Remember When,” the longest running TV series in Spanish history.last month, “A Family” marked out Gómez as a writer-director talent to track.

It focuses on three milestone moments in the life of mother Clara, father Kike and young son Pablo, beginning with Pablo’s debut in early 2002 as a child actor on a TV family saga. Norwegian Oscar Entry 'Growth of the Soil' Sells to North America, U.K., Germany, Spain and More Most time-jumping family sagas move from past to future.

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“A Family’s,” however, then jumps back a decade or so to Clara and Kike’s meet-cute in a club where Clara stars in a dance act, and Kike’s out from jail on a one day permit to attend his father’s funeral. Jump forward a couple of years to Pablo’s baptism, where increasingly dramatic events force Clara to make a life-changing decision for not only herself but also Pablo and Kike.

The film stars Claudia Traisac , as Clara, Patrick Criado as Kike and Ana Wagener as Kike’s long suffering mother. It also introduces young newcomer, Víctor Lite as Pablo.

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“My aim is to show the complexities of family ties and, above all, to highlight the value of single mothers. You could call it a cinematic love letter to all those women who had to, and still have to, carry the burden all on their own,” said Gómez.

Also written by Gómez, “A Family” is shot in 16mm with impressive, immersive long takes, such as a two-minute reaction shot of Clara through a car window, where she makes a milestone decision after a defining act from Kike. Set in a modest Madrid district, “A Family” is also an emotional portrayal of the neighbourhoods and universe that shaped the director himself, when he was an up-and-coming child actor, Filmax noted.

“A Family” brings together a strong team of producers from Spain – El Desorden Crea, founded by “Élite” creator Carlos Montero, Lágrimas Films, headed by Diego Betancor and Estela Films, led by Félix Tusell – while marking the fifth co-production with Spain of top Peruvian producer Tondero , “When Ricardo shared the script of ‘A Family’ with me in 2020, I knew that his desire to direct came from a deep need to tell his own stories and to be the driving force behind the narrative, rather than a tool at the service of others,” said Betancor.

He added: “His talent and his unique vision were already evident in that first draft of the script and I didn’t hesitate to join this adventure. ” A classic production, distribution and sales combo on Spain’s film-TV scene, Filmax will release “The Family” is Spanish cinemas theaters in early 2027.

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” “From the very first time that I read the script I was very touched by ‘A Family,’” said Iván Díaz, head of international at Filmax.

“It felt real, emotional and healing. In a very interesting way I also found that the uncertainty about what is fiction and what was real creates a very stimulating film for the audience, that can interpretate it in different ways and that deeply resonates with every viewer, even if our lives were very different and we didn’t grew up in front of a camera,” Díaz added.

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