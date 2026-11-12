David Leitch's How to Rob a Bank Fails to Deliver Action or Depth

Director David Leitch's action-comedy fails to deliver thrilling heists or moral depth. Nicholas Hoult and Zoe Kravitz star in a film that lacks tension and engaging storytelling despite its modern Robin Hood premise.

David Leitch's latest thriller How to Rob a Bank has arrived in 2026 to a resounding critical failure that exposes a significant creative misstep from the acclaimed action director. The film, which attempts to blend high-stakes heist mechanics with modern social commentary, ultimately delivers a hollow experience that critics describe as tedious and emotionally detached. Nicholas Hoult leads the cast as Ryan, a bank robber who prioritizes social media metrics over actual profit, a premise that fails to resonate with audiences or critics alike.

The narrative centers on Ryan and his gang known as Who's Hungry, who rob financial institutions across Pittsburgh while wearing animal masks. Vince played by Pete Davidson, Hugo played by Rhenzy Feliz, and Emi played by Anna Sawai join Ryan in these crimes while recording every moment with GoPro cameras. They edit this footage into educational YouTube videos that criticize corporate greed and inspire their online followers to question the economic system.

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This digital strategy transforms their criminal acts into performance art designed to garner views rather than just wealth. The film posits a world where legal frameworks are viewed as obsolete obstacles to survival in an era of monumental wealth inequality. It suggests that playing by the rules is a disadvantage in a system rigged against average citizens, echoing themes found in classic outlaw films.

FBI agent John West portrayed by John C. Reilly struggles to apprehend the technologically savvy gang due to a lack of Bureau personnel. He acknowledges the validity of their economic grievances but disagrees with their method of anarchy. Consequently, West recruits Reagan Gardner played by Zoe Kravitz to assist in the investigation under the threat of continued house arrest for her own past digital transgressions.

Reagan is a computer science genius who created a program to track an ex-boyfriend that was subsequently used in a federal crime. She is addicted to junk food and generally uninterested in law enforcement until offered freedom by West. Like many citizens in the story she is captivated by the gang's public image which creates a dynamic where law enforcement agents are not portrayed as clear villains.

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David Leitch has built a reputation for high-energy action sequences in films like Atomic Blonde and Bullet Train but this latest project fails to deliver the choreographed brilliance expected from him. The action scenes lack the visceral impact and creative variety that defined his previous work despite promising neon aesthetics and fast cuts. The result is a viewing experience that feels tedious despite the high-octane premise.

Critics note that the film avoids exploring the moral ambiguity that typically makes crime stories compelling. The protagonists are presented as squeaky clean heroes with no real ethical conflicts or gray areas. This lack of tension removes the stakes usually associated with heist narratives and leaves audiences asking why they should care about characters facing no genuine consequences.

The characters in How to Rob a Bank are thinly drawn and lack the complexity required to sustain audience engagement. Ryan is depicted as more concerned with his viewer count than the money he steals which highlights the absurdity of modern influencer culture. The supporting cast members receive similar treatments with little opportunity to develop beyond their initial stereotypes or tragic backstories.

A mid-film shift attempts to introduce serious consequences for the gang's actions by abandoning the earlier irreverent tone. The public begins to support the gang as the FBI intensifies its pursuit which creates a dour examination of radicalization. This transition feels abrupt and undermines the comedic elements established in the first half of the movie.

The film ultimately concludes without resolving the tension between legal order and popular dissent while skipping over the deeper implications of the public's radicalization. It feels like the audience went through all the trouble of robbing a bank only to find out that the vault had been empty the entire time. The talented ensemble is given relatively little to do in a script that prioritizes talking points over narrative cohesion.

Zoe Kravitz charms as the film's comic relief but even she cannot elevate the material above its mediocre script. John C. Reilly plays it surprisingly straight as the face of good-hearted traditional authority but his character arc is largely abandoned midway through. The chemistry between the two law enforcement agents offers a brief glimmer of hope for the film's direction.

Amazon MGM Studios released the film to little fanfare and immediate critical dismissal that highlights the gap between its ambitious themes and execution. David Leitch wanted his new heist thriller to get people talking about America's healthcare and debt crisis but the conversation is now focused on its failures. The film stands as a cautionary tale about the dangers of superficial social commentary in mainstream cinema.

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Critics have already begun to rank the film among the worst releases of the year with many citing its inert dialogue and unengaging plotting. The puzzling lack of gorgeously choreographed action scenes that Leitch is known for further damages the film's reputation. It remains to be seen if this disappointment will impact Leitch's future projects in the action genre.

The film's attempt to address economic disparity feels hollow because it refuses to make its protagonists truly flawed. They are driven by incredibly tragic backstories that render all moral debate moot and simplify complex social issues. This broad stroke approach to character development leaves the audience with vague outlines rather than compelling human stories.

Despite a few moments in which FBI agent West shouts out the value of law and order the film is largely told that Who's Hungry are on the right side. Sometimes literally as in a man on the street bit where seemingly every single person in Pittsburgh is revealed to love these adorable bank robbers. This lack of conflict further diminishes the stakes of the narrative.

The film's most shocking twist is the way it almost entirely abandons the balletic fight choreography that Leitch is known for. A quick fight scene in a moving truck and a brief confrontation with a security guard offer some John Wick-ian thrills but the action is kept to a minimum overall. Most of the gang's robberies proceed totally unimpeded which reduces the tension significantly.

When Who's Hungry decide to engage in some actual violence later in the film there is little cat and mouse aspect to it. Their enemies are dispatched quickly so we can get to the film's hurried ending that much faster. This rushed conclusion fails to provide any meaningful resolution to the central conflicts.

The glossy highly produced and thoroughly cringe-inducing YouTube videos featured in the film instruct viewers on economic inequality talking points. These videos are shown in their entirety several times throughout the film but contribute little to the narrative. They serve mainly as a device to highlight the gang's narcissism and disconnect from reality.

How to Rob a Bank ultimately stands as a disappointing entry in the heist genre that fails to justify its existence. The film struggles to balance its comedic elements with serious social commentary resulting in a tonally inconsistent mess. It serves as a stark contrast to the high-quality action films that have defined David Leitch's career up to this point.