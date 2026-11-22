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New York, N.Y. — A three-week retrospective celebrating one of Italian cinema’s most influential directors opened on Friday in New York, bringing newly restored classics and rare film prints to the big screen.

Organizers said the program spans Rossellini’s career, from his iconic neorealist films to his celebrated collaborations with Ingrid Bergman and later works. The retrospective includes new 4K restorations and 11 35mm prints from Cinecittà’s library in Rome. The series opened with “Voyage to Italy,” Rossellini’s 1954 film starring Bergman and George Sanders, presented as the New York premiere of Cinecittà’s new 4K restoration.

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The film, which follows a wealthy English couple as they travel through Capri and Naples to manage a property inheritance, features art and artifacts from Pompeii and the famous Fontanelle Cemetery, which contains the “anime pezzentelle,” human remains that belonged to the victims of a plague that swept across Italy in 1656 and a cholera epidemic that struck in 1836.

“It’s an occasion for my sister Ingrid and I to show the films to the youngest family members, who never met their nonno or bisnonno , in the 120th year since his birth,” said Isabella Rossellini, the director’s daughter. Films in the retrospective's lineup include “Rome, Open City” , “Paisan” , “L’amore” and “Il Generale Della Rovere” .

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Isabella Rossellini’s 2005 documentary “My Dad is 100 Years Old," which she presented at the George Eastman House shortly after its release, was screened in a shorts program during opening weekend.to watch the trailer on YouTube. If you can't attend, many of the films in the lineup are available to stream. SUNY Brockport employee Germán Machado is back with his family after weeks in ICE custody in Batavia, released on $25K bond. His arrest drew union support and Gov.

Hochul’s calls, but his immigration case continues. A man died after his electric dirt bike collided with another vehicle on Rochester's northeast side on Friday evening, according to police. Seneca Park Zoo announced Friday that Genny C., a 49-year-old African elephant who has called the zoo home for nearly five decades, is receiving palliative care as her health declines.