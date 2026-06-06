Film fans form 'Obsession' with North Hollywood restaurant featured in viral scene

A booth inside Little Toni's restaurant has become an unexpected tourist attraction after appearing in a key scene from the new film 'Obsession,' drawing crowds of fans eager to snap photos where the moment was filmed.

A booth inside Little Toni's restaurant has become an unexpected tourist attraction after appearing in a key scene from the new film "Obsession," drawing crowds of fans eager to snap photos where the moment was filmed.

The movie's now-famous booth scene has spread widely on social media, sending moviegoers to the longtime North Hollywood eatery in search of the exact spot. Kenneth Nguyen of Arleta said he recognized the booth immediately. Ana Abad of Norwalk said the moment's popularity online helped fuel the rush. Little Toni's staff said the attention has translated into a surge of customers, many of whom arrive with cameras in hand.

Some visitors say they came specifically to recreate the viral shot. Monte Bradford of Cypress said the visit was part of a date outing. Others made the trip on a whim.

"I just came up and was like, 'Yo, should we go check it out? ' And he's like, 'Yeah, why not? '" said Joaquin Martinez of Northridge. Though "Obsession" is a love story, the film leans heavily into unsettling moments that have resonated with audiences.

Still, fans aren't just showing up for photos; many are ordering meals so they can sit in the booth themselves. Bradford said the booth felt fitting for a couple's outing.

"We just thought it would be a fun thing to see as a couple, seeing as the movie is about a couple that's crazy," he said. Who's winning the Los Angeles mayor race? See live election results belowWho's winning the California governor race? See live election results below





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