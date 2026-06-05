Film Columbus opens applications for local film incentive

Ohio's first and only local film incentive, the Columbus Motion Picture Incentive (CMPI), is accepting applications for film makers to take advantage of local f

Ohio's first and only local film incentive, the Columbus Motion Picture Incentive , is accepting applications for film makers to take advantage of local funding.

CMPI is offering up to $30,000 per project. This helps position the city of Columbus and its creatives in direct competition with larger markets that have been doing this for decades. Applications are open now and the deadline to submit is July 1, 2026. Eligible project formats include feature films, documentaries, long-form specials, miniseries, TV series, TV pilots, and music videos.

CMPI was introduced in 2024 by The Greater Columbus Film Commission, Film Columbus. Created as a division of the Greater Columbus Arts Council the goal is to build up the film industry throughout Central Ohio, creating jobs and providing significant economic impact. Film Columbus strives to build Columbus as a top city for film education, exhibition, and production. Since its inception, seven projects have been approved to receive the CMPI.

This year, $120,000 is available in funding. Awards are cash rebates to be paid after project completion. The CMPI can also be combined with the Ohio Motion Picture Tax Credit. To qualify, productions must spend a minimum of $150,000 in Franklin County and/or surrounding counties, with at least 75% of the crew being local residents and at least 50% of filming days occurring within the region.

For years, producers told us Columbus checked almost every box. Creating the CMPI checks another one. The incentive is a competitive tool, and we built it specifically to bring production dollars and local jobs to this city,” John Daugherty, Film Commissioner and Director of Film Columbus said in a release. The popular Texas-based chain debuted in Ohio in April in Huber Heights.

Fire crews battled a fire at an apartment complex on Columbus' west side Friday afternoon. Few details were immediately available, but ABC 6 confirmed that the fA Dublin resident says he has spent months trying to get the U.S. Postal Service to address what he describes as repeated rough handling of packages in his neigA pedestrian is in the hospital after being hit by a car and then run over by a second car that drove away on Barnett Road Thursday night.





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