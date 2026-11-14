Filling plates, spreading hope: Thanksgiving basket drive helps Mobile County families

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For the fifth year, Keller Williams is turning these everyday essentials into holiday blessing baskets, helping local families celebrate without the added financial burden. What may seem like ordinary grocery items could mean everything to a family struggling to put Thanksgiving dinner on the table.

"I think it's especially important right now because food prices are a lot higher than they've been in the past and it's harder to make ends meet," Realtor Devin Schaff said. Schaff says the company is working with four Mobile County public schools to identify families facing food insecurity, and for some children, the need goes far beyond a Thanksgiving meal.

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“A lot of times the families of those kids that are coming from these food insecure environments, their only meal is at school. So, when they're gone for a week or a three- or four-day weekend, it's hard for those kids and so we want people to feel comfortable when they are at home," Schaff said. The holiday food baskets will get delivered just before Thanksgiving break, when students are away from the meals they may depend on at school.

The goal is to send them home with enough food to help bring their families together around the dinner table.

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“The baskets are mainly non-perishable items like your canned vegetables, green beans, sweet potatoes. You could do stove top stuffing, any cornbread mixes for rolls, instant mashed potatoes or sweet potatoes, also macaroni and cheese, a lot of people do that," Schaff explained. Schaaf says their asking the community to help make meals complete, from donating a basket of groceries to including a gift card for a turkey or ham, every contribution helps.

For those who can't find time to shop, monetary donations are also accepted, with Keller Williams putting the baskets together. Schaaf says this effort is about more than filling plates. It's about giving families one less thing to worry about and a chance to make memories this Thanksgiving.

“We want them to feel, everybody to feel welcome and especially during the holidays. Hopefully this brings joy to people, and helps bring their families together," Schaff said. Donations can be dropped off through next Wednesday, November 18 at Keller Williams on Hillcrest Road in Mobile. You can also call 251-404-1669 to arrange a basket drop-off.

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