Filipino Talent Generates $9.8 Million MIV at Paris Fashion Week, Outpacing US and Japan

Filipino influencers and athletes generate record social media value during fashion weeks. Data reveals key players like Heart Evangelista and Alex Eala leading brand engagement.

Filipino talent dominated global social media metrics during Paris Fashion Week, generating $9.8 million in Marketing Influencer Value. This performance placed the Philippines ahead of major markets like the United States and Japan in terms of brand impact. The figure represents a significant share of the 97 total posts analyzed by Launchmetrics during the event. This data confirms a sustained upward trajectory in the global visibility of Filipino digital creators.

Heart Evangelista served as the primary driver of this high total during the Paris event. She ranked among the top five celebrity voices for the week. Evangelista stood as the only non-Thai star in the top three, a testament to her unique market position. Her ability to convert social media presence into measurable brand value highlights the growing economic power of Filipino influencers in the luxury sector.

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The success in Paris follows similar trends observed during previous fashion weeks. Filipino talent previously outperformed competitors at New York Fashion Week and Milan Fashion Week. During New York Fashion Week, Evangelista emerged as the top celebrity voice. She generated $7.6 million in MIV from her social media activities alone for that event.

That specific figure accounted for approximately 17 percent of all celebrity MIV recorded for New York Fashion Week. Her dominance underscores her position where she effectively bridges entertainment, beauty, and high fashion industries. Evangelista's career trajectory from child actor to beauty founder has provided her with a diverse platform for engagement. Brands leverage this loyalty to drive campaigns that extend beyond simple product placement.

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Tennis star Alex Eala represents a new breed of Filipino talent crossing over from sports into fashion. Since her breakthrough victory at the 2022 US Open girls' singles title, Eala has become a highly sought-after figure for luxury brands. She established herself as the highest-ranking Filipino and Southeast Asian player in WTA Tour history. This feat has amplified her social media reach significantly.

During New York Fashion Week, Eala attended shows for Calvin Klein, Michael Kors, and Chanel. Her participation generated substantial MIV for the brands involved. Chanel reported $2.6 million in MIV attributed to her presence. Calvin Klein saw $1.8 million in value from her involvement.

Brand affiliations for Eala also included her father, Rhett Eala. They generated $1.1 million in MIV combined. This included both direct impact and indirect echo from social media engagement. These figures illustrate the financial return on investment for brands engaging with high-achieving athletes from emerging markets.

Beyond Evangelista and Eala, other Filipino creatives are making notable contributions. Dancer Niana Guerrero, who gained fame on YouTube and TikTok, boasts over 40 million followers. Her collaborations with brands like Polo Ralph Lauren and Francis Libiran generated significant MIV. Polo Ralph Lauren secured $513,000 in value from her May campaign.

Additional talents such as musician Ben and Ben and actor Gab Pangilinan are also expanding their brand portfolios. Ben and Ben's partnerships with Bvlgari and Bench yielded $44,700 and $183,000 in MIV respectively. Gab Pangilinan's work with HA.MU and Uniqlo demonstrates the versatility of Filipino actors in securing diverse commercial endorsements.

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The consistent performance of Filipino talent suggests a long-term shift in how global brands approach the Southeast Asian market. Launchmetrics CMO Alison Bringé notes that Filipino audiences are loyal and deeply engaged. This allows conversations around these creators to travel well beyond their immediate posts.

Organic reach provides brands with a cost-effective way to access a dedicated global consumer base. On average, 77 percent of MIV comes from indirect categories. This indicates that influencers are gateways to PR coverage. Brands need to measure both direct and indirect impact for true ROI.

As fashion weeks continue to rotate through global cities, the influence of Filipino creators is expected to grow. Emerging talents like soccer player Santino Rosales and rapper Dhakal are beginning to secure brand deals. Their entry into the fashion sphere indicates a deepening pool of candidates for brands.

Other rising names include Atasha Muhlach and Elijah Canlas. Muhlach has starred in the series Eat Bulaga! and on stage in Bongga Ka. She has secured brand affiliations with Bvlgari and Bench. Canlas is set to feature in the crime drama Jaguar and has partnerships with Pentshoppe and Nike.

The broader ecosystem includes athletes like Santino Rosales and models like Siobhan Moylan. Rosales recently featured in Rabanne's Invictus Elixir fragrance campaign. Moylan is based in New York and graced the cover of L'Officiel Philippines. These diverse examples show a broad ecosystem of talent driving economic value globally.