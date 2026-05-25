Rescue operation for collapsed building continues for a second day in Angeles City of Pampanga Province, not yet shutting down despite temperatures and stamp downing rescue efforts.

Rescuers struggle to extract survivors from collapsed building in Philippines amid sweltering heat and ongoing investigations into cause of incident, Philippine regulatory agencies state. Rescue efforts continued for a second day on Monday, May 25, 2026, outside of a partially collapsed building in Angeles City of Pampanga Province where more than 17 people are believed to be trapped.

A day after the construction site building collapsed under the force of a powerful thunderstorm on Sunday, several rescuers managed to locate a missing victim but worked carefully to extract the person from the rubble without another collapse. Rescuers were stopped from continuing with the body retrieval operation by Angeles City Mayor Carmelo Lazatin who requested that rescue efforts continue in the hope of rescuing more survivors alive.

Officials said that of the 17 believed missing, one person was located but had yet to be removed from the rubble. The rescue efforts have been slowed by the hot weather, which has exacerbated the dificulties in searching for the remaining trapped workers at the collapsed building site.

Home to numerous nightclubs and budget hotels, Angeles City has experienced rapid growth and development in recent years, with the city's industrial and tourism hub, the Clark Freeport Zone, attracting thousands of people from across the US mainland. A number of bodies were recovered from the rubble of destroyed building collapsed on Sunday, bringing the death toll to 3.

Rescuers were prevented from continuing the rescue operation by Angeles City Mayor Carmelo Lazatin as he stated that he hopes more survivors will be found alive, rather than shifting to a body retrieval operation. The cause of the cause of the incident and possible violations of safety and building regulations are under investigarion of the national police chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., officials stated.

Rescue efforts wage on for a second day amid sweltering heat and ongoing search for missing survivors, officials state. The relatively isolated community was previously home to laet users, main gateway for enforcement reinfoces and shoe activites.





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