Fike Claims First Alternative Airplay No. 1 With 'Babydoll' After TikTok Revival

Singer Fike achieves his first Alternative Airplay No. 1 with 'Babydoll,' driven by a TikTok resurgence eight years after release and strong radio rotation across 60 US stations.

Canadian singer-songwriter Fike has secured his first number one spot on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart. This milestone is driven by the sustained success of his track ' Babydoll,' which has experienced a massive resurgence in popularity. The song gained renewed traction on TikTok in early 2026, eight years after its initial release on his 2018 EP. This viral moment on the social media platform triggered a significant wave of radio support and streaming numbers.

Chart Dominance Driven By Viral TikTok Success

Fike first entered the musical spotlight in 2019 when he topped the chart with his breakthrough single '3 Nights.' He returned to the list only once more prior to this current run, when 'Babydoll' peaked at number 34 in 2020 alongside 'Chicken Tenders.' Both of his previous number ones originated from the same early project. The 2018 EP 'Babydoll' provided the foundation for both hits. The recent TikTok phenomenon introduced the track to a new, younger audience that had not been exposed to it when it was first released.

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Radio Rotation Boosts Track To Number One

The chart-topping achievement is supported by extensive airplay across the United States. Luminate data indicates that 'Babydoll' is currently being played on 60 U.S. alternative radio stations. Key stations contributing to this rotation include WTBV in Tampa, Florida, KYRK in Corpus Christi, Texas, and KRAT in Reno, Nevada. This broad geographic reach across the country has been instrumental in pushing the song to the top of the Alternative Airplay ranking. The track was newly promoted by its label in conjunction with this viral success.

Fike Broke Personal Top 10 Records In April

The rise to number one on the Alternative Airplay chart follows a series of personal bests for the artist. Earlier this month, 'Babydoll' became Fike's first top 10 hit on any major Billboard chart. It also reached the top three on both the Billboard Global 200 and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts in April. During that same month, his 2025 track 'White Keys' peaked at number 32 on the Hot 100. These concurrent successes highlight a period of unprecedented growth for the artist.

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Columbia Records Second Number One Of 2026

The release 'Babydoll' is distributed via Sandy Boys, Columbia Records, and Legacy. Its arrival at number one marks it as the second Alternative Airplay number one for Columbia Records in 2026. This follows Tame Impala's 'Dracula,' which claimed the top spot in February. The success of 'Babydoll' solidifies Fike's position in the modern alternative music landscape. It demonstrates how digital platforms can revive older catalog items for new commercial peaks.

Strategic Promotions For White Keys And Babydoll

The current chart run is part of a broader promotional strategy that includes multiple singles. The promotion of 'Babydoll' on alternative radio was paired with efforts to boost 'White Keys.' This two-track approach has allowed Fike to maintain momentum across different charts and platforms. The eight-year gap since the original release of 'Babydoll' makes this resurgence particularly notable in the music industry. It underscores the long-tail potential of songs that find new audiences through user-generated content on social media apps like TikTok.