Figure Technology Reports Record Q3 Volume as Kiavi Integration Drives Growth

Figure Technology Solutions posted record Q3 loan marketplace volume of $5.8 billion, up 135% year over year, driven by Figure Connect and the Kiavi acquisition.

Figure Technology Solutions reported record third quarter results with loan marketplace volume reaching $5.8 billion for the period ending September 30. This represents a 135% increase from the $2.5 billion recorded a year earlier. The surge was primarily driven by the strong performance of the capital-light Figure Connect platform and the newly integrated Kiavi business unit.

Figure Connect Drives Volume Surge

The Figure Connect platform, which operates as a capital-light marketplace, generated $4.3 billion in quarterly volume. This figure marks a 276% increase year over year and now accounts for 72% of the company's standalone volume. The rapid adoption of this model signals a structural shift away from traditional balance-sheet lending toward a marketplace framework where external partners provide capital.

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CEO Michael Tannenbaum highlighted the platform's success by noting over 100% volume growth for a consecutive period. The data indicates that the marketplace engine is expanding significantly faster than the legacy balance sheet, which grew by 107% during the same timeframe. This diversification reduces the firm's capital requirements and makes revenue streams less sensitive to interest rate fluctuations.

Kiavi Acquisition Adds Scale and Synergy

The acquisition of Kiavi, which closed on September 1, contributed $677 million in volume during its first month of integration. This addition brings residential transition loans and debt-service-coverage ratio loans to the platform, expanding the addressable market beyond home equity lines of credit into a segment valued at over $200 billion.

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Management stated that the deal adds $8 billion in annualized volume and delivers $30 million in initial cost synergies. The integration has proceeded ahead of schedule, bringing the total partner network to 894 entities. This expansion strengthens the investor base for the marketplace, ensuring a robust supply of capital for funded loans.

Financial Performance and Margin Dynamics

Net revenue rose 84% to $287 million, while net income remained essentially flat at $89.3 million compared to $89.8 million in the prior year. The net income margin compressed to 31% from 57%, a drop largely attributable to a one-time $31 million tax benefit realized in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, climbed 91% to $163.6 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 58% from 55%, indicating improved operational efficiency. The company maintained a 3.7% net standalone take rate despite doubling its volume, suggesting strong pricing power is being preserved during this expansion phase.

Strategic Outlook and Shareholder Returns

Looking ahead, Figure Technology Solutions guided fourth-quarter loan marketplace volume to $6.2-6.7 billion. The company expects a gross take rate of 3.1% to 3.4% for the final quarter of the year. This forecast reflects continued momentum in the marketplace model and the full integration of new product lines.

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The board authorized a $200 million increase to the share repurchase program, bringing the total authorization to $400 million. Tannenbaum stated the company will be opportunistic regarding buybacks while pursuing both organic growth and inorganic opportunities. The small and medium-sized business lending operation also surpassed a $500 million annualized run rate with more than 150 active partners supporting this growth segment.