Notre Dame added to its 2028 recruiting class after landing a five-star offensive lineman and a four-star wide receiver.

Nov 7, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman looks on during warmups before the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Notre Dame Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect There's a saying that good things come in pairs, and that was the case once again for Notre Dame on Tuesday. , and on Tuesday, Notre Dame landed two more recruits in five-star offensive tackle Lincoln Fa'alafi and four-star wide receiver Corey Smith Jr.The 6-foot-8, 350-pound tackle out of JSerra Catholic High School in California is the eight ranked overall player in the 2028 class and the top ranked offensive tackle and recruit in California, per 247 Sports.

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Breaking: Lincoln Fa’alafi, the No. 8 overall ranked player in the SC Next Class of 2028, has committed to Notre Dame, he announced. Fa'alafi is a right tackle in high school who is at his best in the run game. Fa'alafi gets downhill in a hurry and does a nice job of getting to the second level.

Expect Fa'alafi to play right away on special teams; however, it might take him a full year to find his way into the starting lineup since both of ND's current starting offensive tackles are underclassmen. Either way, Fa'alafi is another "big" get for the Irish, and the first five-star recruit in its 2028 class. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

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Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Smith Jr. just finished his junior season at Our Lady of Good Counsel in Maryland. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound receiver led the Falcons with 45 catches, 623 yards and eight receiving touchdowns and is the 53rd ranked wideout in the nation and the 14th-ranked recruit in the state of Maryland, per 247 Sports.

Smith Jr . lined up inside and outside the numbers this past fall, but he's at his best outside the numbers when he can go up and high point the ball against shorter defenders. He's also an extremely physical blocker who isn't afraid to do the dirty work either. Smith Jr. uses his long strides to create separation but should be most valuable in the red zone as a guy who can make plays on the outside.

It might take Smith Jr. a couple of years to find consistent playing time on offense, but with his size, he could be someone ND uses right away in the red zone/goal line situations.per On3 sports, but the Irish also have the top ranked class in 2028 after landing Fa'alafi and Smith Jr. on Tuesday.4🌟 LB AJ Randle November 25, 2026 The crazy thing is the recruiting season is far from over, which means the Irish are probably going to add a could more guys over the next month or so.

Either way, Notre Dame fans should be ecstatic with the job Marcus Freeman and his staff have done so far. Jared Shlensky is a contributing writer for On SI and a freelance play-by-play broadcaster. Jared was previously a sports betting writer for Yardbarker, an On-Air YouTube Personality for the Sports Geek and a minor league play-by-play broadcaster