Escalating fighting in eastern Congo has forced health workers to evacuate and blocked roads needed to reach Ebola patients.

Escalating fighting in eastern Congo has forced Ebola response workers to leave affected areas and disrupted efforts to contain the deadliest outbreak in the country , health officials and humanitarian workers said Wednesday.

The fighting between the army and rebel groups has prevented teams from reaching some communities, disrupted monitoring of people exposed to the virus and left some treatment centers with fewer staff, said Dr. Catherine Smallwood, the World Health Organization’s Ebola incident manager. Congo’s Ebola outbreak has infected more than 11,700 people and killed more than 5,700 since it was declared in May, according to the latest government data.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is the deadliest of Congo’s 17 outbreaks and is on track to surpass the death toll from the West African outbreak that killed 11,000 people between 2014 and 2016. Ebola spreads through direct contact with the blood or other bodily fluids of people who are sick or have died from the disease. Containing it requires quickly identifying and treating patients in isolation, monitoring people who may have been exposed and safely burying the dead.