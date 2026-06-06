Fight shuts down St. Catharine's FunFest event: reports

A large fight at St. Catharine's FunFest in Bexley led to the event being shut down, according to a post the mayor of Bexley made on social media.

A large fight at St. Catharine's FunFest in Bexley led to the event being shut down, according to a The Columbus Police Department confirmed they were called there, to 500 South Gould Road, around 7 p.m. for a report of a large fight.

The mayor's post shared that Bexley and Columbus police are clearing the area of attendees. Also in the post, the mayor asked the public to avoid the area south of Gould and Fair until "later updates.

""I am deeply concerned by reports of violence at tonight’s St. Catharine Fun Fest. Our neighborhood events should be welcoming places for residents and families to come together, and this behavior is unacceptable. Police officers and first responders were at the festival and quickly addressed the incident. I support their efforts as they continue to assess the situation.

Their professionalism and commitment have my sincere appreciation. BE THE FIRST TO COMMENTFire crews battled a fire at an apartment complex on Columbus' west side Friday afternoon.

Few details were immediately available, but ABC 6 confirmed that the fA Columbus anti-violence group plans to hit the streets this summer with a message it says is increasingly urgent: how residents should interact with law enforcColumbus City Attorney Zach Klein on Friday announced a new lawsuit against the Trump administration over a proposed rule from the Centers for Medicare and MediMental health continues to be an important conversation for individuals and families across Central Ohio, and local providers are working to make support and trA man accused of domestic violence and assault appeared before a judge after an incident that later ended in a deadly police shooting. Brandon Wade’s bond was se





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