A passenger seated in row 32 physically assaulted another traveler aboard Qatar Airways flight QR725 from Doha to Chicago, prompting FBI and local law enforcement to respond when the Boeing 777 landed at O'Hare International Airport.

A passenger aboard a Chicago -bound Qatar Airways flight physically assaulted another traveler, prompting police and FBI agents to respond when the aircraft landed, officials said.

Flight QR725, a Boeing 777, departed from Doha, Qatar, and landed at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in the afternoon, according to flight tracker AirNav radar. Aviation outlet AirLive first reported the incident. According to cockpit communications, a passenger seated in row 32 physically assaulted another traveler seated in the row directly ahead, AirLive reported. The FBI Chicago office confirmed the response.

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The FBI and local law enforcement responded to an incident as described, the office told Fox News. The outlet said the pilots noted in the recording that multiple passengers aboard the aircraft witnessed the altercation. The flight crew contacted air traffic control shortly before landing to request that police meet the aircraft at the gate. Authorities responded at the gate after the plane arrived at O'Hare in the afternoon, according to officials.

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Qatar Airways Flight From Doha To Chicago

Video circulating after the incident showed two passengers exchanging blows aboard a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight from Sylhet to London as fellow travelers scrambled to intervene, a separate midair brawl that drew attention as reports of the Qatar Airways assault emerged. The Qatar Airways flight was a Boeing 777 operating the long-haul route from Doha to Chicago. Flight tracker AirNav radar recorded its departure from Doha and its afternoon arrival at O'Hare.

The FBI and local law enforcement responded to the reported onboard assault upon the aircraft's arrival, officials said. No further details about the condition of the passenger who was assaulted or whether anyone was taken into custody were immediately released. The incident adds to a series of disruptive passenger events aboard commercial flights in recent months. In one episode, Frontier passengers tackled a man who allegedly choked an off-duty flight attendant and tried to open a door mid-flight.

Passenger Assault During In Flight Altercation

The flight crew's request for police to meet the aircraft at the gate followed the reported assault, according to the outlet. The cockpit communications indicated multiple passengers witnessed the altercation. AirLive first reported the incident. The FBI Chicago office confirmed its response to Fox News.

The flight landed at O'Hare International Airport in the afternoon, according to AirNav radar.