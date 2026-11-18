A person was rushed to a local hospital following a stabbing in north Columbus on Tuesday afternoon.

A person was rushed to a local hospital following a stabbing in north Columbus on Tuesday afternoon. Few details were immediately available, but ABC 6 confirmed that a fight led to the stabbing in the 4400 block of Walford Street at about 3:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they found two people hurt, including one who had suffered a stab wound, Columbus police said.

The stabbing victim was taken to a hospital and was said to be stable. The other person was treated at the scene and declined to press charges. Over 60 residents of a South High Street homeless encampment must leave by Dec. 1 as 25 acres are sold for redevelopment. Residents fear trespass arrests as City Council weighs resources and shelter capacity.

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Young driver in life-threatening condition after crashing car into tree A person was hospitalized with critical injuries after a car crashed into a tree along Joyce Avenue just off Westerville Road on the northeast side of town. Police were not sure what led to the crash. An investigation wasA person was rushed to a local hospital following a stabbing in north Columbus on Tuesday afternoon.