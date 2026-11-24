'Fight for '84,' Netflix's sports drama starring Jamie Foxx, got a release date on Tuesday.

‘The Body’s Sara Boustany & Quinn Shephard Reteam On Indie Drama ‘Between Us And The River’ From Writer-Director Nika FehmiuKasi Lemmons Adapting Nike Exec Larry Miller’s ‘JUMP: My Secret Journey From The Streets To The Boardroom’ For Scott Budnick’s 1Communitytakes place after the U.S. Olympic Boxing Team is tragically killed in a plane crash in 1980.

A new coach, played by Foxx, is then brought in to rebuild the team from scratch and lead them to victory at the ’84 Olympics, winning the most medals in Olympic boxing history. , the film shot in New Jersey last year. Its cast also includes Malachi Beasley, Dan Perrault, Will Chase, Algee Smith, Tre McBride, Xavier Mills, Mitchell Edwards, Al-Shabazz Jabateh, Jamir Cope, Adrian Martinez, Javier Bolaños, Robert Barbour, Amanda Warren, Adeola Role, and Shea Whigham.

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The script is by Oscar nominees Andrea Berloff and John Gatins and Andy Weiss. Eric Newman produced for Grand Electric, alongside Bryan Unkeless for Night Owl, Foxx, and Michael W. Abbott for A Move Films Production. Exec producers included Weiss for A WeBros Entertainment Production, Henry Tillman, and Datari Turner. David Tennant Joins ‘The Four Seasons’ As Series Regular After Cliffhanger S2 Finale