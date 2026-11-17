Brad Pitt and Edward Norton reunited at the Los Angeles premiere of The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, 27 years after their iconic roles in the 1999 thriller Fight Club.

Brad Pitt and Edward Norton have officially reunited on the red carpet, marking a significant cultural moment for fans of the 1999 thriller Fight Club. The two legendary actors appeared together at the premiere for Netflix's The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth on Monday. This event took place at Hollywood's Chateau Marmont, bringing together the stars of one of the most influential cult classics of the late nineties for a rare public appearance.

Pitt, aged 62, and Norton, aged 57, looked remarkably similar to their appearances from 27 years ago. The pair posed for photographs dressed in formal attire, with Pitt wearing a navy blazer and Norton in an orange outfit. Pitt placed a friendly hand on Norton's chest while Norton draped his arm around Pitt's shoulder. They rested their heads close together, displaying a warm rapport that has remained intact since their previous promotional tours.

Also read Brad Pitt Explains Why Leonardo DiCaprio’s Cameo in ‘Cliff Booth’ Movie Fell Apart

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth Premiere Details

The premiere served as the global showcase for The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, a new project from Netflix that is scheduled for theatrical release on November 25. Brad Pitt reprises his role as the titular character, Cliff Booth, who was originally introduced as a stuntman in the 2019 film Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood. In that previous film, Booth worked alongside Rick Dalton, portrayed by Leonardo DiCaprio. The new narrative shifts focus entirely to Booth, exploring his adventures in a standalone format rather than continuing the previous story's continuity.

Pitt clarified to Deadline that the upcoming project is not a direct sequel but rather functions as an episode in the life of the character. The film is written by Quentin Tarantino, who previously collaborated with Pitt on Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood. During the screening, Pitt was seen mingling with the cast and crew, which includes notable actors such as Timothy Olyphant, Scott Caan, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Elizabeth Debicki, Carla Gugino, and Peter Weller. Pitt also greeted David Fincher, who directed the original Fight Club, highlighting the deep connections within the Hollywood community.

Advertisement

Fight Cast Reunion After 27 Years

The appearance of Pitt and Norton together sparked immediate reactions from fans of the original 1999 film. The duo portrayed Tyler Durden and the insomniac narrator, respectively, in the gritty adaptation of Chuck Palahniuk's novel. For many years, the two actors have rarely been seen together in public since the promotional tour for Fight Club concluded in the late nineties. Their presence at the Cliff Booth premiere suggests that they remain on friendly terms more than two decades after the film's initial release.

Fans utilized the iconic plot twist from Fight Club to humorously comment on the reunion. The film's central reveal states that Tyler Durden and the narrator are actually the same person. Social media users joked that Edward Norton was standing alone and Brad Pitt was not really there, playing on the psychological horror aspect of the original story. This playful interaction highlighted the enduring legacy of the film and the specific chemistry the two actors brought to their roles.

Recent History of Hollywood Star Connections

This red carpet appearance marks the second time these Hollywood stars have reunited in recent months. In June, Brad Pitt and Edward Norton were spotted at a soccer match between the United States and Turkey in Los Angeles. They were seen catching up in a hospitality box at the game, which concluded with a 3-2 defeat for the American side. At that previous event, Norton posed for photographs with his wife, Shauna Robertson. The consistent appearances of both actors at major industry events and social gatherings indicate an active personal friendship that predates their professional collaboration.