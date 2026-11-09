Fifth Season Secures Euro Deals For ITV Drama 'The Blame'

ITV's high-rating drama 'The Blame', starring Michelle Keegan and Douglas Booth, has found buyers across Europe.

‘Christmas At Maple Hollow Inn’ Microdrama Hopes To Channel The Spirit Of Festive TV Movies Through Meta’s Series Feature The series, which stars Michelle Keegan and Douglas Booth as detectives investigating a murder that spirals into a story of institutional cover-ups and moral compromise, has shopped to SVT in Sweden, TV2 , RTV Slovenija , DPG Media , RTÉ , NOS , and Pickbox .

Hot and Yes in Israel, OSN+ and Sky have also acquired the show, though there’s no U.S. buyer in place right now. The Blamehas been a ratings success, with its highest-rating episode consolidating an audience on ITV and streamer ITVX of 8.3 million.

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That made it the UK’s biggest new drama across TV and streaming in 2026 to date.is exactly the kind of propulsive detective thriller that cuts through – and has hooked UK audiences in and kept them guessing since launching,” said Kate Laffey, SVP of Acquisitions at “Buyers and audiences continue seeking out compelling crime stories such as this, with plenty of twists and turns and brilliantly layered characters. Our strong roster of international broadcasters now on board understores‘Heated Rivalry’ Hat Trick: Hit Series Filming Season 2, Season 3 And A Movie