Arch Manning was surgical in Texas' fifth straight win, throwing for 287 yards and two touchdowns as the No. 5 Longhorns steamrolled Arkansas.

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| FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd Joel Klatt joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the CFP rankings and ask if Arch Manning can lead Texas to a national championship. , winning 45-3 on Saturday at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium for its fifth straight win, allowing the team to control its own College Football Playoff fate next week. Manning was surgical in the win, completing 21 of 25 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns, along with a rushing score.

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This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated. This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom. Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns rushes for a touchdown in the first quarter against Christian Harrison #1 of the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Nov. 21, 2026, in Austin, Texas.

Arkansas got the ball first, and the Texas defense forced a three-and-out. Manning then quickly led the offense down the field, going 52 yards in seven plays, and the star quarterback capped off the drive with a 3-yard rushing touchdown to put the Longhorns up 7-0. On the ensuing Arkansas drive, Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson was intercepted by Jelani McDonald, and the Longhorns defense returned the ball 31 yards for a touchdown.

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The pick-six gave Texas a 14-0 lead just five minutes into the first quarter. Both teams traded field goals throughout the remainder of the first quarter and into the second, making it 17-3 game, but Texas caught fire to end the first half, scoring touchdowns on their last two drives.

Texas quarterback Arch Manning celebrates his rushing touchdown with teammate Michael Terry III during the SEC football game against Arkansas on Nov. 21, 2026, at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. Manning threw a strike over the middle of the field and connected with Emaree Winston for a 21-yard touchdown to put the Longhorns up 24-3. Arkansas missed a field goal on the following drive, and the Longhorns offense immediately went back to work.

In four plays and 26 seconds, the Longhorns moved the ball 74 yards. The drive ended with Manning hitting Emmett Mosley V underneath, who then took off for the 17-yard score, putting Texas up 31-3 going into halftime. Texas got the ball to begin the third quarter and kept their offensive momentum with a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that was finished with Michael Terry III's rushing touchdown, putting the Longhorns up 38-3.

With the backups in, Texas scored again in the fourth quarter. Texas running back Derrek Cooper dives for a touchdown against Arkansas during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026.in the Lone Star Showdown. A win for the Longhorns would all but guarantee them a high seed in the College Football Playoff.