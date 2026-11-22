A federal appeals court ruled the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act unconstitutional because Congress used proxy voting during the pandemic. The decision affects Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans has invalidated the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, a federal statute designed to protect the employment rights of expectant mothers. The court issued a narrow 9-8 decision on Friday, ruling that Congress violated the U.S. Constitution when it passed the legislation in December 2022.

The appeals court determined that a majority of U.S. House members were not physically present when the act was approved as part of a larger spending package. The court held that the use of proxy voting allowed under COVID-era rules did not satisfy the constitutional requirement for a quorum.

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Constitutional Quorum Dispute

The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act strengthens legal protections for women regarding pregnancy and childbirth in the workplace. It mandates that employers provide reasonable accommodations for needs such as time off for medical appointments and exemptions from heavy lifting duties. The law was originally passed with bipartisan support in Congress.

The Fifth Circuit panel wrote that the text, context, and original understanding of the Quorum Clause require members of Congress to be physically present. The court cited Supreme Court precedent from more than 125 years ago to support its position that proxy presence does not count toward establishing a quorum for legislative votes.

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Advocacy Groups and Legal Opposition

Advocacy organizations have strongly criticized the ruling as a threat to economic security for millions of American women. A Better Balance, the group that spearheaded the passage of the law, stated that the decision is legally unsound and short-sighted. President Inimai Chettiar warned that the ruling puts the health and livelihoods of pregnant workers at significant risk.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton initiated the lawsuit to block the act in 2023. He argued on constitutional grounds that the legislative process was flawed. A federal judge previously agreed with Paxton in 2024, blocking enforcement of the law for Texas state employees before the Fifth Circuit initially reversed that decision in 2025.

Regional Impact and Future Appeals

The decision invalidates the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi, which fall under the jurisdiction of the Fifth Circuit. Advocates warn that the ruling could imperil the law in other parts of the country if it is appealed successfully. A Better Balance confirmed on Friday that the circuit court ruling will likely be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

In their dissent, eight judges argued that no member of Congress objected to the quorum status when the 1.7 trillion dollar government funding bill was passed. They noted that the State of Texas had accepted the vast majority of funds appropriated by Congress while simultaneously challenging the constitutionality of the worker protections contained within that same bill.