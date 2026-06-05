FIFA World Cup: Scandinavian shop in Plano helps Swedish national team feel at home

When the Swedish soccer team stays in North Texas for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a local shop will help them get a little taste of home.

The Swedish soccer team will stay in Frisco during the 2026 FIFA World Cup , and the team will receive some goods from a local Scandinavian store to help them feel more at home.

FOX 4's Casey Stegall has more. Sweden's World Cup team will use Frisco Stadium as its base camp for the duration of the tournament, and will play at Dallas Stadium on June 25 against Japan. In order to feel a little more at home, the Swedish team ordered several items from Wooden Spoon, a Scandinavian shop located in Plano.

When the Swedish soccer team stays in North Texas for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a local shop will help them get a little taste of home. The Swedes will also play at least one match in North Texas during this year's World Cup; they're scheduled to take on Japan at Dallas Stadium on Thursday, June 25 at 6 p.m. CT.

Though they're more than 5,000 miles away from home, Swedish soccer players will get an assist from a local store to make the Lone Star State feel a little bit like their home country of nearly 11 million people. The team has placed an order from Wooden Spoon, a Scandinavian shop located in Plano. The building that houses The Wooden Spoon is the oldest in the city, having been built in 1867.

Wooden Spoon houses all sorts of Scandinavian specialty items that are hard to find, like lingonberry, caviar in a tube, a type of sausage called falukorv, and much more. Ann Marie Gustavsson works at The Wooden Spoon. She grew up in Sweden, but moved to North Texas 27 years ago when her husband's job transferred them to the United States. She explained the secrets of the store's goodies to FOX 4's Casey Stegall.

"We don't add sugar, and we don't add the coloring, lactose and gluten-free. "Gustavsson said she was very excited to hear that Sweden would call North Texas home for the duration of the World Cup. She's hoping for the ultimate success for the Swedes. In 1994, the last time the World Cup took place in the United States, Sweden placed 3rd overall.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup begins on Thursday, June 11. The first match in North Texas will take place on Sunday, June 14, when the Netherlands and Japan face off at Dallas Stadium. Sweden will take on Japan at Dallas Stadium on Thursday, June 25. DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 13: A detailed view of the FIFA World Cup 2026 sign inside Dallas Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, on April 13, 2026 in Arlington, Texas.

Other FOX 4 reporters have been covering their national teams who will play in North Texas during the World Cup's group stage in anticipation of the tournament. Read some of their stories below. London Calling Texas brings vintage soccer threads to the metroplex





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