FIFA World Cup game coming to Netflix lets fans play as all 48 teams in 2026 tournament

FIFA and Netflix Games are releasing FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition on June 11, giving Netflix members a new way to play through the 2026 tournament.

FIFA and Netflix Games to release FIFA World Cup : Launch Edition ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026™Fans can play as any of the 48 teams competing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

FIFA and Netflix Games are teaming up on a new World Cup video game ahead of the 2026 tournament. FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition will be released exclusively on Netflix Games on June 11, coinciding with the start of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Fans will be able to play as any of the 48 teams competing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The game will also feature all 16 tournament stadiums and more than 1,200 players who could appear at the tournament. FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition is designed as a streamlined soccer simulation experience for players with different levels of gaming experience. Players can launch the game on a smart TV, scan a QR code with a phone and use the phone as a controller.

According to FIFA, fans will be able to swipe to shoot and pass, making the game accessible even for people who have not played video games before. The release is part of FIFA’s updated digital football strategy, which is focused on giving fans more ways to engage with soccer and the World Cup beyond the pitch. FIFA said future updates to the World Cup title are expected to add more features and depth.

FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition will be available exclusively on Netflix Games beginning June 11.





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