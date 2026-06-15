FIFA World Cup Anthem Copyright Battle Revived by Appeals Court After 12 Years

A federal appeals court has overturned a dismissal in the long-running copyright lawsuit over the 2014 FIFA World Cup song "Vida," sending the case back for discovery and prolonging a legal fight that has persisted for over a decade.

FIFA World Cup official song copyright dispute reignites after appeals court overturns dismissal. The legal battle over the 2014 FIFA World Cup anthem " Vida " performed by Ricky Martin continues as a federal appeals court has revived the case, sending it back to a lower court for further proceedings.

This marks the latest twist in a litigation saga that has spanned more than twelve years, involving multiple appeals and shifting legal strategies. The plaintiff, Luis Adrián Cortés-Ramos, alleges that Martin and associated entities stole his original composition and transformed it into the hit track that served as a centerpiece of the 2014 tournament's official album, "One Love, One Rhythm.

" The case underscores the complex intersection of intellectual property law, music industry contests, and international sporting events. The origins of the conflict trace back to a public contest organized by FIFA and Sony Music, which sought original songs to be considered for the World Cup album. Cortés submitted his entry but was not chosen as the winner.

However, following the release and commercial success of "Vida," he asserted that Martin's final track bore striking similarities to his own prototype, constituting copyright infringement. Such disputes typically unfold over several years as parties gather evidence, expert testimony, and legal arguments before a judge or jury determines the outcome. Yet this particular case has defied typical timelines, featuring repeated dismissals, reinstatements, and appellate reviews.

In 2015, a federal district court initially dismissed Cortés's claims, citing a waiver he signed upon contest entry that mandated private arbitration for any disagreements. That dismissal was upheld on appeal in 2016. Undeterred, Cortés filed a new lawsuit directly against Martin personally. After another protracted appeal, a 2020 ruling permitted that case to proceed.

Subsequent motions led to another appellate reversal, and in August 2024, the trial court granted summary judgment in favor of Martin, seemingly ending the fight. However, the First Circuit Court of Appeals has now intervened once more. In a detailed 41-page opinion, Judge O. Rogeriee Thompson explained that the lower court acted prematurely by denying Cortés the opportunity for discovery-the formal process where both sides exchange documents, take depositions, and build their evidentiary records.

The appellate panel unanimously concluded that Cortés had been denied a fair chance to prove his claims and therefore vacated the judgment, remanding the case for full discovery. This decision ensures the litigation will extend further, with the potential for additional appeals after the new discovery phase concludes





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Copyright FIFA World Cup Ricky Martin Vida Luis Adrián Cortés-Ramos Music Infringement Appeals Court Discovery Summary Judgment

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