FIFA World Cup 2026 Stadiums: A Complete Guide to All 16 Venues

An in-depth look at the 16 stadiums hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup across Canada, Mexico, and the United States, highlighting key features, match counts, and historical significance.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is a landmark event for many reasons. It marks the first time the tournament will be hosted by three nations: Canada , Mexico , and the United States .

It also expands to 48 teams, making it the largest World Cup ever. Canada and Mexico join the United States as hosts, with Mexico becoming the first country to host the men's World Cup three times. The tournament runs from June 11 to July 19, 2026, with 104 matches across 16 stadiums. This guide provides detailed information on each venue.

Starting with the United States, 11 stadiums will host matches. The Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, features a retractable roof and a 360-degree halo video board. It will host eight matches, including a semifinal. Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, near Boston, has the largest curved outdoor high-definition video board in the US and a 22-story lighthouse.

It will host seven matches, including a quarterfinal. AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, is the most iconic venue, hosting nine matches, the most of any stadium. It will feature a group game involving defending champions Argentina. NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, also hosts seven matches, with a retractable roof and seating bowl.

Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, holds the Guinness World Record for loudest stadium and will host six matches, including Argentina vs. Algeria. SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, near Los Angeles, hosts eight matches, including the US opener against Paraguay. Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, hosts seven matches, including the third-place playoff, and features numerous video boards. MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, near New York City, hosts the final and eight matches.

Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, near San Francisco, Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, and Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, round out the US venues, each hosting six to seven matches. Canada has two venues. BMO Field in Toronto, Ontario, hosts five matches, including group and knockout games. BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia, hosts six matches, with a retractable roof and iconic design.

Mexico contributes three historic stadiums. The Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, a three-time World Cup venue, hosts the opening match: Mexico vs. South Africa. Estadio Akron in Guadalajara and Estadio BBVA in Monterrey each host four matches. All three Mexican stadiums have modern amenities and rich football traditions.

The 2026 World Cup promises to be the most exciting yet, with advanced technology and sustainability features across venues. Each stadium offers a unique experience, from retractable roofs to giant video boards. Fans can expect top-tier facilities and unforgettable matches. The expansion to 48 teams ensures more nations participate, increasing the tournament's global reach.

With 16 venues, the event will spread across North America, allowing fans to explore diverse cities and cultures. This World Cup will set new standards for future tournaments





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