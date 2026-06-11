FIFA World Cup 2026 Security Measures in Houston

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is underway in Houston, and security measures are in place to ensure the safety of fans. All persons entering the stadium must pass through safety and security screening at the point of entry. A clear bag policy will be in effect for all games at Houston Stadium, allowing only certain types of bags inside.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is here, and it will be attended by tens of thousands of fans over the next month or so in Houston.

As a result, security at Houston Stadium will be on high to ensure all fans are safe and abide by all security protocols. According to FIFA, all persons entering the stadium must pass through safety and security screening at the point of entry. As with most sporting events, a clear bag policy will be in effect for all games at Houston Stadium. Only certain types of bags are allowed inside the stadium.

Ticket Holders are only permitted to bring certain types of bags into Stadiums. These approved bags must be clear and made of plastic, vinyl, or PVC material. The purpose of clear bags is to allow security personnel to easily see the contents inside without having to open them. Those bags must not exceed 12 inches x 6 inches x 12 inches (30 cm x 30 cm x 15 cm).

Additionally, small clutch purses or wallets approximately the size of a hand are allowed, even if not clear and no larger than 4.5 inches x 6.5 inches (or 11 cm x 16.5 cm). Be aware that all bags must be inspected at the stadium entrance. The list of items that are not allowed into Houston Stadium during FIFA World Cup 2026 is extensive.

Weapons of any kind (including for self-defence), ammunition or components of guns, piercing or bladed items, electric incapacitation devices (tasers, stun guns, etc...), mace, pepper spray, or other chemical irritants, any other object which could be used as a weapon, to cut, or to stab, or as a projectile, or any object which could in the opinion of the Event Organisers endanger the safety of others, including golf umbrellas or beach umbrellas, motorcycle helmets, hard hats and other similar objects, body protection gear or corsets (unless permitted upon presentation of a medical prescription), including bulletproof vests and items used in martial arts or extreme sports helmets as well as any other means of disguise or items specifically designed for concealing a person’s identity, except for religious headwear, medical masks and face shields.

Any permitted face covering must be removed upon request of the Event Organisers (for example, for the purposes of access and security screening) except for cigarettes and electronic smoking devices (which may be possessed but not used within the Stadium).

Any materials, articles or objects (including self-made items), the use of which can result in the generation of smoke, heat and/or flames including lighters, matches, fireworks, flares, smoke bombs and other smoke emitting articles, compressed and liquefied gases, combustible solids, poisonous or noxious or pungent substances, oxidizing substances and organic peroxides toxic, radioactive, caustic or corrosive materials, spray cans, corrosive and flammable substances, large permanent marker pens, paints or receptacles containing substances that are harmful to health or highly flammable, aerosol cylinders, thermoses and flasks of any kind bottles, cups, jars, cans or any other form of closed or capped receptacle that may be thrown or cause injury, as well as other objects made of glass or any other breakable material or especially hard packages or hard thermal boxes (for the avoidance of doubt, empty, transparent, reusable plastic bottles, up to and a one (1) litre/33.8 oz. capacity, may be brought into the Stadium).

Sports equipment items (excluding clothing) such as inflatable balls, regardless of size, darts, and frisbees other inflated or inflatable items, such as balloons (deflated footballs purchased on game day at a FIFA venue will be permitted), large items such as stairs, benches, folding chairs, boxes, cardboard containers.

'Large' means any objects for which the sum of three dimensions of length, width and height exceeds 75 centimeters/29.5 inches and which cannot be stored under a seat in the Stadium. Ticket Holders and/or Accredited Persons attempting to bring such bags into stadiums may be asked to take it to the deposits or dispose of them before entering.

Significant quantities of paper or any rolls of paper, quantities of powdery materials, flour or similar substances, with the exception of hand sanitizers, no larger than 100ml/3.38 oz. , any liquids containing alcohol, including any alcoholic beverages, unless purchased and consumed within designated areas of the Stadium and in strict accordance with any additional alcohol consumption rules imposed by the Event Organisers, any other liquids exceeding 100ml/3.38 oz





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FIFA World Cup 2026 Houston Stadium Security Measures Clear Bag Policy Prohibited Items

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