FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony and Soccer Culture Events in Los Angeles

The FIFA World Cup 2026 kicked off in Mexico City with a performance of the official anthem, ‘DNA,’ by Andrea Bocelli and Ejae, ahead of the opening match between Mexico and South Africa. Los Angeles is positioning itself as the premier North American epicenter of soccer culture this week, with events including the adidas ‘Home of Soccer’ at BMO Stadium and the Michelob ULTRA ‘Pitchside Club’ in Santa Monica.

Shakira and Ejae perform at the Opening Ceremony during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match between Mexico and South Africa at Mexico City Stadium on June 11, 2026 in Mexico City, Mexico.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicked off in Mexico City with a performance of the official anthem, ‘DNA,’ by Andrea Bocelli and Ejae, ahead of the opening match between Mexico and South Africa. David Guetta and Megan Thee Stallion feature on the song but were not in attendance. South African singer Tyler sang the South African anthem.

As anticipation reaches a fever pitch for the FIFA World Cup 2026, Los Angeles is positioning itself as the premier North American epicenter of soccer culture this week. Events include the adidas ‘Home of Soccer’ at BMO Stadium and the Michelob ULTRA ‘Pitchside Club’ in Santa Monica, which offers fans an array of international match watch parties. Adidas kicks off its brand activations on Thursday, June 11, transforming LA’s BMO Stadium into an international football festival.

Developed in close alignment with the Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Host Committee, the hub serves as a completely free, public gateway for fans to experience the world’s biggest football stage. After the South Korea vs. Czechia match, the venue will convert into an international musical celebration. The night will feature sets from artist Noodles, followed by a performance by global singer-songwriter and GRAMMY Award winner Peso Pluma.

The night ends with a drone show narrated by USMNT star Christian Pulisic, building excitement for the U.S. vs. Paraguay game on June 12. Simultaneously, the beachside community of Santa Monica will play host to a preview of the Michelob ULTRA Pitchside Club. Kevin Hart will host the opening night kickoff and will feature performances by Ludacris, DJ Pee Wee, and Disco Lines.

To build maximum momentum for Friday’s critical international matchup between the United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) and Paraguay on June 12, the evening will culminate in a spectacular, custom-choreographed drone show narrated by USMNT superstar forward Christian Pulisic. On Friday, June 12, Coca-Cola and Spotify will host a USA vs. Paraguay watch party featuring live sets from breakout artists De La Rose and Gonzy. The event will also feature interactive fan experiences and food selections celebrating the Hispanic community.

Sports Illustrated will host its ‘SI Beyond the Pitch’ VIP event series, bringing a high-octane blend of music and sports culture to four major host cities. The multi-city nightlife series kicks off Friday, June 12, at the Hollywood Palladium with a headline performance by Nelly. The momentum then heads to Dallas on June 20 with a performance by Gordo at SILO, followed by a Miami takeover at DAER on June 26 headlined by hitmakers The Chainsmokers





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FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Mexico And South Africa Los Angeles BMO Stadium Santa Monica Michelob ULTRA Pitchside Club Soccer Culture Adidas David Guetta Megan Thee Stallion Tyler Andrea Bocelli Ejae Noodles Peso Pluma Christian Pulisic USA Vs. Paraguay Coca-Cola Spotify De La Rose Gonzy Ludacris DJ Pee Wee Disco Lines Nelly Gordo SILO DAER The Chainsmokers

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