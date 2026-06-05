FIFA World Cup 2026 fans racing to buy $150 soccer-themed LABUBU from POP MART

POP MART’s new FIFA World Cup 2026 LABUBU collection is turning heads among soccer fans and collectors alike. Discover the viral plush, keychains and collectibles taking over the tournament.

Everyone is familiar with POP MART’s wildly popular THE MONSTERS collection featuring the fuzzy sharp-toothed character you see hanging off designer bags and purses across the country.

The mischievous creature that has quickly become a global cultural phenomenon has a devoted following stretching from Los Angeles to Seoul. Including But now with the World Cup returning to North America for the first time since 1994, POP MART has unveiled its newest collaboration, THE MONSTERS x FIFA Series. It turns the iconic LABUBU character into a blue football hero.

The mischievous creature that has quickly become a global cultural phenomenon has a devoted following stretching from Los Angeles to Seoul. Including several celebrity fans. The centerpiece of the collection is an oversized Vinyl Plush Doll, featuring LABUBU dressed in a World Cup kit, miniature football boots and the infamous World Cup trophy clutched firmly in hand.

“If you’re looking for something to add to your World Cup shopping list outside of the typical team jersey, hat, T-shirt and scarf, then this collaboration offers something different that people of all ages will love,” a retail executive told The California Post. The collection extends beyond the iconic plush dolls. Pendant keychains, mini lamps, collectible glassware, magnets and football-themed accessories are all part of the rollout.

POP MART also has several activations and pop-up experiences planned across the United States, Mexico and Canada during the World Cup.

“This is THE MONSTERS’ first official sports collaboration, and we’re thrilled for it to be with FIFA in what will be ahosted in North America,” said Emily Brough, head of licensing for Pop Mart Americas, in a news release. “By bringing LABUBU to the pitch, we’re celebrating fandom, unity and the imagination to dream big.

” Perhaps the strongest sign that LABUBU has fully entered the soccer zeitgeist came on May 21 when a giant version of the character appeared in theA giant version of the The MONSTERS × FIFA Series – Vinyl Plush Doll in the music video for the song “Goals” featuring LISA of BLACKPINK, Anitta and Rema.of Clutch the Bald Eagle, Maple the Moose and Zayu the Jaguar will appear throughout the continent during the tournament, but LABUBU, the furry blue monster in his World Cup kit, is likely to steal the spotlight. The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off June 11 in Mexico City, where South Africa takes on host nation Mexico.

The mischievous creature that has quickly become a global cultural phenomenon has a devoted following stretching from Los Angeles to Seoul. Including several celebrity fans. A giant version of the The MONSTERS × FIFA Series – Vinyl Plush Doll in the music video for the song"Goals" featuring LISA of BLACKPINK, Anitta and Rema.





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