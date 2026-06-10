FIFA World Cup 2026 anthem DNA unites Bocelli Megan Thee Stallion and Korean lyricist

The official song for the 2026 tournament blends opera rap and Korean lyrics, highlighting footballs power to connect cultures and setting the tone for a multi‑city competition that launches on June 11 with a star‑filled entertainment program

The official anthem for the 2026 FIFA World Cup was released on June 10 through the streaming platforms of SALXCO UAM and Def Jam Recordings.

The song, titled DNA, brings together an unlikely blend of musical talent that mirrors the international spirit of the tournament. Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli lends his powerful voice to the track, while American rapper Megan Thee Stallion adds a contemporary edge. The composition also features Korean lyrics written by the songwriter EJAE, highlighting the cultural link to South Korea which first hosted the world event in 2002.

In a statement Bocelli expressed that football has always been a part of his life and that singing at the opening ceremony is a deep honor. EJAE recalled childhood memories of watching the 2002 competition in Seoul and described the moment of strangers embracing on the streets as a vivid reminder of sport's ability to unite people across borders.

The collaboration was produced by David Guetta, whose dance driven arrangement is intended to energise the 48 national teams as they compete for the coveted trophy. The anthem will be heard during the opening ceremony in Kansas City and will accompany promotional material throughout the tournament. All of the FIFA World Cup 2026 action kicks off on June 11 with the United States facing Paraguay at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The competition will travel across several major venues in the United States, culminating in a final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey in July. The event's entertainment lineup features a star‑studded halftime show that will see pop icons Madonna, Shakira and the K‑pop group BTS sharing the stage earlier in June. Additional performances are planned throughout the tournament, with appearances by global artists such as Anitta, Future, Tyla, 21 Savage, Burna Boy, Daddy Yankee and Latto.

The extensive musical program is designed to complement the sporting spectacle and to reinforce the message that the World Cup is more than a game it is a cultural celebration that reaches into music fashion and technology. The partnership between FIFA and the music industry underscores a broader strategy to engage younger audiences and to leverage digital platforms for worldwide viewership.

By blending diverse genres and languages the anthem DNA captures the essence of a tournament that brings together nations, languages and artistic expression in a single global momen





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FIFA World Cup 2026 Music Collaboration Andrea Bocelli Megan Thee Stallion Korean Lyrics

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