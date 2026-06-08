FIFA to allow factory-sealed, disposable water bottles into World Cup stadiums

FIFA has announced that it will now allow fans to bring their own water bottles to some stadiums during the World Cup, adjusting a policy that had barred spectators from bringing refillable water bottles into the tournament's 16 stadiums across North...

Monday, June 8, 2026 12:55PM FIFA announced on Friday that it will now allow fans to bring their own water bottles to some stadiums during the World Cup, adjusting a policy that had into the tournament's 16 stadiums across North America, including some with limited or no shade from the sun.

FIFA in a social media post said fans will be permitted to bring one, soft, plastic, 20-ounce , factory-sealed, disposable water bottle into anyIn a video released by FIFA, Chief Operating Officer Heimo Schirgi said fans will still not be permitted to bring in hard sided, reusable water bottles "due to safety and security reasons.

" FIFA stated, "for the avoidance of doubt, reusable water bottles may not be brought into the stadium. " FIFA's stadium rules had stated that fans could bring in a transparent, reusable bottle up to one liter, or 33.8 ounces capacity.

On Thursday, the "Stadium Code of Conduct" update was criticized by an English fan group, which argued FIFA had given assurances on carrying empty plastic bottles to fill with freely available water at a tournament where heat and extreme weather are expected to be a factor.





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FIFA to allow factory-sealed, disposable water bottles into World Cup stadiumsFIFA announced on Friday that it will now allow fans to bring their own water bottles to some stadiums during the World Cup, adjusting a policy

Read more »

FIFA to allow factory-sealed, disposable water bottles into World Cup stadiumsFIFA has announced that it will now allow fans to bring their own water bottles to some stadiums during the World Cup, adjusting a policy that had barred spectators from bringing refillable water bottles into the tournament's 16 stadiums across North...

Read more »

FIFA to allow factory-sealed, disposable water bottles into World Cup stadiumsFIFA has announced that it will now allow fans to bring their own water bottles to some stadiums during the World Cup, adjusting a policy that had barred spectators from bringing refillable water bottles into the tournament's 16 stadiums across North...

Read more »