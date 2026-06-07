FIFA to allow factory-sealed, disposable water bottles into World Cup stadiums

FIFA announced on Friday that it will now allow fans to bring their own water bottles to some stadiums during the World Cup, adjusting a policy

Multnomah County says it's handing out bottles of water and other items to help people experiencing homelessness beat the heat. FIFA announced on Friday that it will now allow fans to bring their own water bottles to some stadiums during the World Cup, adjusting a policy that had barred spectators from bringing refillable water bottles into the tournament’s 16 stadiums across North America, including some with limited or no shade from the sun.

A photo of Lumen Field with the sponsor covered on May 24, 2026. FIFA rules require all stadium sponsors to be covered for the World Cup. The venue will be referred to as "Seattle Stadium" for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. FAA Imposes temporary drone restrictions in Renton, Tukwila ahead of World Cup activitiesFIFA in a social media post said fans will be permitted to bring one, soft, plastic, 20-ounce , factory-sealed, disposable water bottle into any match taking place in the United States or Canada. In a video released by FIFA, Chief Operating Officer Heimo Schirgi said fans will still not be permitted to bring in hard sided, reusable water bottles “due to safety and security reasons.

”FIFA’s stadium rules had stated that fans could bring in a transparent, reusable bottle up to one liter, or 33.8 ounces capacity. On Thursday, the “Stadium Code of Conduct” update was criticized by an English fan group, which argued FIFA had given assurances on carrying empty plastic bottles to fill with freely available water at a tournament where heat and extreme weather are expected to be a factor.

Bellevue Police arrested a 21-year-old resident of a Lakemont neighborhood home on suspicion of human trafficking, organized crime, and money laundering. Many hotels are now using in-room sensors to detect smoking or vaping in non-smoking rooms. When triggered, guests are charged cleaning fees of $250Residents of Seattle's North Aurora neighborhood plan to march Saturday night to demand emergency action from city and state leaders.

An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Puyallup after police responded to what officials described as a domestic violence incident on Friday. An explosion and fire destroyed a home in Snohomish and claimed the life of one person, fire officials said. Snohomish Regional Fire units were dispatched after





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