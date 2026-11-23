The U.S. is part of a joint bid with Mexico, Costa Rica, and Jamaica. Dallas is once again vying to host games and the international broadcast center.

The U.S. is part of a joint bid with Mexico, Costa Rica, and Jamaica. Dallas is once again vying to host games and the international broadcast center.

A new FIFA evaluation gives Arlington’s AT&T Stadium a 4.5 out of 5 rating, highlighting its nearly 92,000-seat capacity, retractable roof, technology and proximity to the airport. Dallas also received a perfect score for accommodations as North Texas remains in contention to host 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cup matches, potentially including knockout-round games. NBC 5’s Alicia Barrera has the latest.

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A United States-led bid to host the 2031 Women’s World Cup and a UK project led by England for the 2035 edition are set to be confirmed Monday by FIFA. FIFA has wanted those heavyweights of women’s soccer to face no opposition and lead hosting the first two tournaments of 48 teams and 104 games, bringing parity with the men’s World Cup. The 2027 Women’s World Cup will have 32 teams in Brazil.

FIFA’s 211 member federations have been called to an online meeting, hosted on Monday from Zurich, to confirm the pair of four-nation co-hosting candidates that faced no rival bids. The U.S. will host alongside Mexico, Costa Rica, and Jamaica in a project across CONCACAF, the regional soccer body. The bid offers FIFA a choice of 20 cities: 14 in the U.S., four in Mexico, plus San José in Costa Rica and Kingston, Jamaica.

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The United Kingdom bid teams England with Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales that offers a choice from 19 venues, including Wembley Stadium in London. Northern Ireland is now included, with Windsor Park in Belfast, with plans for a renovated 23,000-capacity stadium that is big enough for a Women’s World Cup but not for the men’s European Championship. Euro 2028 is being hosted by England, Scotland, Wales, and Ireland, which has the 50,000-seat national soccer and rugby stadium in Dublin.

'How the US-Mexico joint bid for 2031 Women's World Cup got a clearer path For the second time in less than two years, FIFA is confirming a double award of World Cup hosts without rival bids, which gives clarity for the decade ahead. In December 2024, FIFA member federations were asked to rubber-stamp the unprecedented six-nation, three-continent bid for the men’s World Cup in 2030 from Spain, Portugal, Morocco, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay.

That cleared the way for FIFA to also award the 2034 World Cup to Saudi Arabia in a fast-track process that seemed designed to exclude other candidates.