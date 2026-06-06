FIFA's 2026 World Cup: Billions for the Organization, Billions in Costs for Hosts

As the 2026 World Cup approaches, FIFA stands to generate record profits while host cities grapple with massive public costs under contracts that heavily favor the governing body, raising questions about the true economic impact of the tournament.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino 's transformation from a leader once seen as an everyman to a global power broker is stark, epitomized by his shift from flying economy on EasyJet in 2016 to using a Qatari government private jet for international diplomacy.

His demand for a "Pope level" Level 4 motorcade for the FIFA Congress in Vancouver, which was notably denied by city officials, highlights the organization's assertive posture. The upcoming 2026 World Cup, set to be the largest and most expensive ever with 48 teams playing across 16 North American cities, promises to generate at least $11 billion in profit for FIFA, potentially reaching $13 billion.

However, this immense revenue comes at a significant cost to host cities and governments, who face billions in expenditures under "one-sided" Host City Agreements that grant FIFA unilateral control over revenue streams and obligations, effectively backstopped by taxpayers. Economists and critics argue that local officials have exaggerated the tournament's economic benefits and that the lack of a national organizing committee leaves cities without an advocate, cementing FIFA's dominance while public funds bear the burden





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FIFA World Cup 2026 Gianni Infantino Host City Agreements Public Funding Economic Impact

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