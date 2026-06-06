FIFA Reverses Water Bottle Ban for World Cup 2026 Amid Heat Concerns

FIFA has allowed fans to bring sealed disposable water bottles into World Cup 2026 matches after public outcry over a previous ban. The decision addresses extreme heat forecasts and safety concerns.

FIFA has reversed its controversial decision to ban all water bottles at World Cup 2026 matches. The governing body now says fans attending games in the United States and Canada will be allowed to bring one soft, plastic, factory-sealed disposable water bottle into stadiums.

This marks a significant climbdown after days of public outrage over the initial ban, which was implemented quietly in early June. The updated policy was confirmed by Heimo Schirgi, Chief Operating Officer for FIFA World Cup 2026, though he emphasized that hard-sided, reusable water bottles remain prohibited for safety and security reasons. The reversal comes in response to concerns about extreme heat, with experts predicting that 93 percent of matches will be played in temperatures exceeding 28°C (82.4°F).

The initial ban had sparked fury on social media, with fans calling the move a disgrace and expressing worry about fan safety during summer games across American host cities. The original stadium code of conduct, revised around June 2, had explicitly allowed empty, transparent, reusable plastic bottles up to one liter. The new wording forbade all reusable bottles, prompting backlash.

Many supporters criticized the potential for inflated beverage prices inside venues, recalling that at the previous Club World Cup in the US, FIFA charged between $4 and $6 for bottled water. While it remains unclear how much water will cost at this tournament, Dasani is expected to be the brand sold at venues. This U-turn highlights the pressure fan sentiment can exert on major sporting bodies, especially regarding basic comfort and health considerations during large-scale events in challenging climates





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FIFA World Cup 2026 Water Bottle Ban Fan Safety Heat Stadium Policy U-Turn

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