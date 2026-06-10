A detailed examination of FIFA President Gianni Infantino's close alignment with former U.S. President Donald Trump and its implications for the 2026 World Cup, marred by ticket price controversies, referee travel issues, and a perceived loss of control.

Gianni Infantino , the president of FIFA , has positioned himself as a leader deeply intertwined with political power, most notably with former U.S. President Donald Trump , whom Trump himself calls The King of Soccer.

As the 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, approaches, Infantino's leadership has been marked by controversy and a perceived loss of control over the tournament's narrative. The build-up to the event has been overshadowed by a series of problems: dramatically inflated ticket prices, the exclusion of Somali referee Aden Marwa from traveling to the U.S., restrictive travel conditions imposed on the Iranian national team, and a broader atmosphere described by some as chaotic.

In response to these issues, Infantino has consistently deflected criticism, often relying on personal charm and aligning himself with powerful figures rather than confronting the substantive challenges directly. Infantino's relationship with Trump has become a defining feature of his presidency. During the previous World Cup cycle, he famously declared his solidarity with various groups, stating he felt Qatari, Arab, gay, disabled, and like a migrant worker ahead of the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

This time, however, his emotional appeals have been absent. Instead, he has emphasized his close personal and professional ties to Trump, crediting the former president's "engagement and involvement" as essential to securing the United States as a host for the 2026 World Cup. Infantino's rhetoric has at times mirrored Trump's style, adopting some of his mannerisms and flourish.

A notable example was the creation of a hastily organized FIFA Peace Prize, which Infantino awarded to Trump in Washington D.C. last December. The award, bearing the slogan "Football Unites the World," was intended to honor Trump's purported diplomatic efforts. This move was widely seen as a transparent attempt to curry favor, especially given Trump's well-known desire for a Nobel Peace Prize.

The gesture has since been severely undermined by the Trump administration's subsequent military actions in Venezuela, Nigeria, and Iran, as well as threats of intervention in Greenland, Mexico, Colombia, and the annexation of Canada. The consequences of Infantino's pragmatic, sycophantic approach are now evident. The World Cup, which should be a celebration of sport, has begun with an atmosphere of "chaos," as former England striker Ian Wright described it.

The latest incident involved the denial of entry to the U.S. for Omar Artan, a top African referee, over unspecified "vetting concerns" at Miami International Airport. This follows the earlier exile of Aden Marwa, the Kenyan referee who was banned from the tournament. These incidents highlight the real-world political and bureaucratic hurdles that have seeped into the competition, stemming from the host nation's policies and the unpredictable geopolitics of the Trump era.

Infantino's strategy of subservience to power has not shielded the tournament from these disruptions; instead, it has tied the event's fate closely to the whims and actions of a single political figure, leaving FIFA's president with little genuine authority to manage the fallout. The central principle guiding Infantino appears less about the integrity of football and more about the relentless pursuit of profit and personal proximity to strength, a pragmatism that many critics argue has come at the cost of the sport's soul and the successful execution of its premier event





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Gianni Infantino FIFA Donald Trump World Cup 2026 Chaos Referee Iran Qatar Sycophancy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FIFA's Infantino Faces Bipartisan Skepticism Ahead of 2026 World Cup Amid Broader Global NewsFIFA President Gianni Infantino encounters cross-party doubt in the U.S. as the 2026 World Cup nears, highlighted by a muted reception at a mayors' conference. His close association with Donald Trump and the creation of a FIFA Peace Prize for the former president fuel criticism. Meanwhile, other notable developments include Apple's AI-enhanced Siri, a whale incident in Chile, and the Pope's migrant advocacy in Spain.

Read more »

Trump’s FIFA Suck-Up Humiliated on Eve of World CupFIFA President Gianni Infantino has shamelessly tried to curry favor with President Trump.

Read more »

FIFA's Infantino defends World Cup ticket prices, says fans 'should chill' about ref denied US entryFIFA President Gianni Infantino defended World Cup ticket prices, saying they align with North American sports.

Read more »

FIFA's Infantino defends World Cup ticket prices, says fans 'should chill' about ref denied US entryFIFA President Gianni Infantino defended World Cup ticket prices, saying they align with North American sports

Read more »