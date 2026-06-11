FIFA President Gianni Infantino Discusses World Cup Issues

FIFA President Gianni Infantino meets with the media in Mexico City on the eve of the World Cup, addressing concerns about exorbitant ticket and hotel prices, ticketing probes, and other issues.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks during a news conference in Mexico City on Wednesday on the eve of the World Cup . He faces questions about exorbitant ticket and hotel prices, ticketing probes, World Cup host at war with one of the participating nations, allowing players a hydration break but not fans to bring water, a Somalian referee having his visa denied, cartel violence in Mexico, and his relationship with President Trump.

He reassures that he has been organizing events for the last 30 years and is used to dealing with issues





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FIFA World Cup Gianni Infantino Ticket Prices Attorney Generals World Cup Host Players Hydration Break Somali Referee Cartel Violence Relationship With President Trump

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