The United States will co-host the 2031 Women's World Cup with Mexico, Costa Rica, and Jamaica. FIFA confirmed the news on Monday. The tournament will feature 48 teams for the first time, aligning with the men's World Cup format.

FIFA picks US to co-host 2031 Women's World Cup and UK for 2035 edition, San Diego could host matchesFILE - Team Spain celebrates with the trophy after winning the Women's World Cup soccer final against England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Aug. 20, 2023.

The United States will co-host another soccer World Cup in 2031, with the United Kingdom set to follow four years later.in a regional project together with Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica. A UK-bid led by England was also ratified for the 2035 edition. The winning candidates and FIFA president Gianni Infantino promised commercially successful tournaments and to reinvest all the profits in women's soccer.

Also read United States Confirmed As 2031 FIFA Women's World Cup Co-Hosts

The 2031 edition will be expanded to feature 48 teams for the first time, in line with the men's World Cup.

“This will be the largest women’s sporting event in history,” the U.S. Soccer Federation president, Cindy Parlow Cone, told FIFA members in a pre-vote presentation at the governing body's headquarters in Zurich. “Which means we have to deliver. ” The U.S.-led 2031 project offers FIFA a choice of stadiums in 20 cities: 14 in the U.S., four in Mexico plus San José in Costa Rica and Kingston, Jamaica.

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The city was one of 20 potential host cities for the 2031 Women's World Cup, according to the bid evaluation reportThe United Kingdom bid includes England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales and offers a choice from 19 venues, including Wembley Stadium in London. The two bids had been alone in the contest for the past 20 months and were approved Monday by acclamation in an online meeting of FIFA's 211 member federations.

The U.S. previously hosted the Women's World Cup alone in 1999 and 2003. It has won the tournament four times, including the first edition in 1991 in China — when it featured 12 teams — and at home in 1999. England has never hosted a Women's World Cup. The only time it hosted the men's World Cup, in 1966, it won its only title.

Northern Ireland has plans to host games at Windsor Park in Belfast at a renovated 23,000-capacity stadium. That is big enough for a Women’s World Cup but not for the men’s European Championship.is being hosted by England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland, which has the 50,000-seat national soccer and rugby stadium in Dublin. As a North County multimedia producer, Alexander Nguyen creates content for all of KPBS' platforms, including the web and social media.

There’s a lot of fanfare happening for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. North America will be the first to host 48 teams, an expansion from 32. Follow KPBS’ coverage of the biggest sporting event of the year.