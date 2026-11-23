FIFA has confirmed a United States-led bid to host the 2031 Women’s World Cup and a UK project led by England for the 2035 edition

FIFA on Monday confirmed the U.S. will lead a four-nation, regional co-hosting of the 2031 Women’s World Cup — withThe winning candidates and FIFA president Gianni Infantino promised commercially successful tournaments — the first editions with 48 teams and 104 games — and to reinvest all that money in women's soccer.

Federation president, Cindy Parlow Cone, told FIFA members in a pre-vote presentation at the governing body's headquarters in Zurich.

Also read FIFA set to pick US-led bid as 2031 Women's World Cup host, UK project for 2035

“Which means we have to deliver. ” FIFA wanted these heavyweights of women’s soccer to face no opposition without rival bids and so lead hosting the first expanded tournaments. That will bring parity with the men’s World Cup which expanded to 48 teams this year in the U.S.,regional soccer body bid offers FIFA a choice of stadiums in 20 cities: 14 in the U.S., four in Mexico plus San José in Costa Rica and Kingston, Jamaica.

The pair of four-nation co-hosting bids had a clear run in the past 20 months and were approved Monday by acclamation in an online meeting of FIFA's 211 member federations. The U.S. previously hosted the Women's World Cup alone in 1999 and 2003. The national team's tournament win in 1999 was the second of its four titles.

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England never hosted a Women's World Cup which started with the 1991 tournament in China, won by the U.S. In the men's World Cup, England hosted for the only time in 1966 and won its only title. The UK bid includes Northern Ireland which has plans for Windsor Park in Belfast for a renovated 23,000-capacity stadium.

That is big enough for a Women’s World Cup but not for the men’s European Championship.2028 is being hosted by England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland, which has the 50,000-seat national soccer and rugby stadium in Dublin. For the second time in less than two years, FIFA is confirming a double award of World Cup hosts without rival bids that gives clarity for the decade ahead.

In December 2024, FIFA member federations were asked to rubber-stamp the unprecedented six-nation, three-continent bid for the men’s World Cup in 2030 fromCristiano Ronaldo Announces International Retirement From PortugalFOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED. COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC.