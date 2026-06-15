FIFA Investigates World Cup Official Over Alleged White Supremacist Gesture

FIFA has launched an investigation into referee Shaun Evans after he was seen making an upside-down 'OK' hand gesture before a World Cup match, a symbol that has been linked to white supremacy and used as a trolling tactic by far-right groups.

FIFA is aware of an incident involving a World Cup official who appeared to make a hand gesture associated with white supremacist groups. Referee Shaun Evans was 'support VAR ' for Germany's victory over Curacao when he was shown staring into the camera before kick-off, as has become customary at World Cup matches.

The Australian A-League official appeared to make an upside-down 'OK' hand gesture, which can be interpreted as a symbol linked to white supremacy. While the symbol is commonly used to mean 'OK' and is also a popular emoji, its use upside down and below the waist has drawn scrutiny.

The Anti-Defamation League said in 2019 that the OK symbol has become a 'popular trolling tactic' from 'right-leaning individuals, who often post photos to social media of themselves posing while making the gesture'. The gesture is also associated with a playground game in which any individual who looks at the sign below the waist is punched. FIFA is likely to investigate the context and intent behind the gesture. Daily Mail Sport has contacted FIFA for comment





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FIFA World Cup Referee Gesture White Supremacy Investigation Shaun Evans VAR OK Symbol Trolling

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